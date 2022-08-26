Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Fatal Loganville shooting on Saturday appears to have been self-defense
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man was killed on Aug. 27 in Loganville and police believe it may have been a case of self-defense. According to Gwinnett Police Bay Creek officers, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle. Kendell Evans, 23, told police that he...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
CBS 46
Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
CBS 46
Missing Lithonia K-9 officer found shot, put down by Animal Control
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A member of the Lithonia Police Department’s Canine Unit has been found shot and later died. According to authorities, in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, Perro was picked up by DeKalb County Animal Control with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound caused significant...
CBS 46
More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County, woman arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owner of Dogs Rock Rescue in Heard County has been arrested for animal cruelty and abandonment after multiple animals were rescued from two locations in Heard County. According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, they received information from several sources that indicated that canines were...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
CBS 46
UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
CBS 46
Man arrested for shooting his brother in Riverdale
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for killing his brother in Riverdale, according to police. Clayton County Police officers responded to a residence on Flint River Road in Riverside shortly after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Demond Snider, who was shot to death.
CBS 46
Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
CBS 46
UPDATE: Tractor trailer in I-20 crash was hauling 40,000 pounds of cooking oil.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All lanes along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County near Turner Hill Road are back open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash closed one side of the highway for nearly two hours. It was not your typical day on the job for North Carolina truck...
CBS 46
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
CBS 46
Gwinnett Police looking for missing juvenile
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Susana Morales. Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. Detectives have exhausted all leads, according to the police department. While any missing juvenile is considered endangered, at...
CBS 46
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
CBS 46
Explicit language, inappropriate gestures, and missing school breakfasts; Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
