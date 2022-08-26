ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
Missing Lithonia K-9 officer found shot, put down by Animal Control

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A member of the Lithonia Police Department’s Canine Unit has been found shot and later died. According to authorities, in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, Perro was picked up by DeKalb County Animal Control with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound caused significant...
LITHONIA, GA
More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County, woman arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owner of Dogs Rock Rescue in Heard County has been arrested for animal cruelty and abandonment after multiple animals were rescued from two locations in Heard County. According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, they received information from several sources that indicated that canines were...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
COBB COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
ATLANTA, GA
Man arrested for shooting his brother in Riverdale

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for killing his brother in Riverdale, according to police. Clayton County Police officers responded to a residence on Flint River Road in Riverside shortly after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Demond Snider, who was shot to death.
RIVERDALE, GA
Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett Police looking for missing juvenile

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Susana Morales. Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. Detectives have exhausted all leads, according to the police department. While any missing juvenile is considered endangered, at...
ATLANTA, GA
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
ATLANTA, GA
Explicit language, inappropriate gestures, and missing school breakfasts; Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

