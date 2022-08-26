Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Scott Frost may have coached his LAST GAME at Nebraska
Scott Frost may have coached his LAST GAME at Nebraska. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Nebraska is the greatest 0-1 team in the country. If...
Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener
Nebraska fans were ready for the Husker's first football game of the season. Though the Huskers lost the game Saturday, they remain hopeful for a better season overall.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'
After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
knopnews2.com
Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, August 24, the Village Board of Brady voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Brady. The ordinance was the...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
knopnews2.com
Texas star performs for Hershey Fall Festival
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - William Clark Green is a singer and songwriter from Texas, performing in venues year-round across the U.S. On Saturday, he came to Hershey, Nebraska for the first time. He said, “Midwest people are just the best. Every time we come to Nebraska, they treat us right.”
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte investigating threat against middle school
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
