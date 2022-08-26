ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, NE

knopnews2.com

Huskers prepare for North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
LINCOLN, NE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Scott Frost may have coached his LAST GAME at Nebraska

Scott Frost may have coached his LAST GAME at Nebraska. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Nebraska is the greatest 0-1 team in the country. If...
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE
Valley, NE
North Platte, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'

After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot

BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, August 24, the Village Board of Brady voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Brady. The ordinance was the...
BRADY, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln ready for gameday visitors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
LINCOLN, NE
#Volleyball#Maxwell Wildcats
knopnews2.com

Texas star performs for Hershey Fall Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - William Clark Green is a singer and songwriter from Texas, performing in venues year-round across the U.S. On Saturday, he came to Hershey, Nebraska for the first time. He said, “Midwest people are just the best. Every time we come to Nebraska, they treat us right.”
HERSHEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte investigating threat against middle school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Missing Lincoln child found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE

