Buckhead
5d ago
I called the Atlanta housing Authority several times and couldn't get through with anybody that had any sense nobody cares at the Atlanta housing Authority what's going on behind the scenes you've got investors from Hong Kong buying houses in Atlanta and putting them through the Atlanta housing Authority to rent out to low-income families this is illegal,!!!
6
A Normal Person
4d ago
Good. House should be available to families not big real estate companies that buy them and inflates the prices. Stop the madness there's enough homelessness in America.
2
Nocaresguy
4d ago
Rental property is big business, millionaire’s have published books on rental property being a key to wealth , independence, and early retirement. This has been going for decades! Even back in the 70s.
2
