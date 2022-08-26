ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Comments / 7

Buckhead
5d ago

I called the Atlanta housing Authority several times and couldn't get through with anybody that had any sense nobody cares at the Atlanta housing Authority what's going on behind the scenes you've got investors from Hong Kong buying houses in Atlanta and putting them through the Atlanta housing Authority to rent out to low-income families this is illegal,!!!

Reply
6
A Normal Person
4d ago

Good. House should be available to families not big real estate companies that buy them and inflates the prices. Stop the madness there's enough homelessness in America.

Reply
2
Nocaresguy
4d ago

Rental property is big business, millionaire’s have published books on rental property being a key to wealth , independence, and early retirement. This has been going for decades! Even back in the 70s.

Reply(1)
2
 

11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Taste Brookhaven’ returns to Villa Christina Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Taste Brookhaven,” the annual celebration of the best Brookhaven’s restaurants have to offer, will return to Villa Christina Sept. 15. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. More than 15 restaurants will be represented at the event. Taste Brookhaven executive...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
CBS 46

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Crews put out fire near Cobb County courthouse

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews put out a fire over the weekend near the Cobb County courthouse. According to officials, “Crews from Marietta and Cobb fire departments contained a fire near the roof of one of the buildings at the courthouse complex.”. The fire was contained to a small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

ELEVATE: OPEN SPACES taking over Atlanta this fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ELEVATE Atlanta Public Art Festival will take over various spaces in Atlanta every weekend from Sept. 16. to Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “OPEN SPACES,” examining “how open spaces become public spaces.”. Each event will be in a different place...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
ATLANTA, GA

