Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, August 24, the Village Board of Brady voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Brady. The ordinance was the...
He’s been racing with his dad his whole life
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In life, and at the track, they are a team. Jay Steffens of North Platte has been racing longer than his 18-year-old son Ayden has been alive. And for all of his 18 years, Ayden has been right by his dad’s side, learning the ropes, and taking the wheel.
Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and humid weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with mainly dry conditions. This will not last long because during the rest of the week, conditions will be heating up. Due to a cold front moving through overnight Sunday into Monday morning,...
NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a social media post was brought to the attention of the North Platte Public School District by concerned parents, the NPPS is addressing the issue. In a statement released, Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent North Platte Public Schools, issued the following:. “North Platte Public Schools...
