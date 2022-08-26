ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps split doubleheader at Great Lakes

By Josh Ayen
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps snapped a 5-game losing streak after taking the second game in a doubleheader over Great Lakes on Thursday, 3-0.

In game one, Great Lakes got off to a fast start thanks to a 4-run second inning. The Loons’ Ismael Alcantara and Diego Cartaya each plated two runs on extra base hits.

Fort Wayne then got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a pair of wild pitches. Albert Fabian and Adam Kerner each plated a run on base hits in the top of the sixth inning. However, the damage was already done as Great Lakes took game one, 9-4.

In game two, it was Fort Wayne who got off to a hot start in the first two innings. Cole Cummings plated Lucas Dunn after hitting a double in the top of the first inning. Anthony Vilar then batted in two more runs in the next inning after slapping a line drive to right field.

The TinCaps and Loons continue their 6-game series on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

WANE 15

Bellmont outlasts Blackhawk Christian in five sets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont edged Blackhawk Christian 3-2 (25-17, 12-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12) in a back-and-forth match between two of the better volleyball programs in the area to headline prep action on Monday night. Bellmont improves to 9-2 on the season while Blackhawk suffers its first loss and falls to 8-1 Junior Delaney […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

8/29 Inside The Zone – Week Three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the majority of conferences, week three means league play kicks off and that’s a major topic of conversation between Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini in the latest all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!” This coming Friday Northeast Eight conference play gets underway, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger grad Hudson named Big Ten Player of Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue volleyball freshman Eva Hudson was named Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week in her inaugural season. The outside hitter is the first Boilermaker in program history to receive both honors in the same week. Over the weekend, Hudson helped Purdue to a 3-0 start at the Tennessee Classic, earn the […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants deal for John Stockton’s son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the returning players rights to David Stockton in a trade with the Memphis Hustle. The Mad Ants will also acquire the Hustle’s 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft.In exchange, Memphis receives the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
