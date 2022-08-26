ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" Part 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the kiddos are back in school let's discuss what our teachers had to put up with back in the day. We are talking 1872! Note: You may appreciate your job better after hearing this. I found an article on We Are Teachers.com that showed a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Stay true to you: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the first week of school for most Triad students. What an exciting time! A new year means new teachers, new classes, and just an overall new beginning. I used to think a new school year would be a great chance for me to reinvent myself....
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

New elementary school opens in Durham

Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year.
DURHAM, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp!
WALKERTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather's pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. "Look at it," remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. "It looks really, really different!" "It does, it's […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. "It was very hard," he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they're in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state's largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
nypressnews.com

NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.'s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU).
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. "No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on," a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. "The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop."
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Alamance County EMS director dies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend. For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad. Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
