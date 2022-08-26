Read full article on original website
Thousands of students return back to the classroom in the Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The first day of schools is in the books and school districts around the Triad said it went off with only minor issues. In Guilford County Schools, acting superintendent Whitney Oakley said many things went smoothly. Oakley went to several schools and greeted students as they walked in.
Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" Part 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the kiddos are back in school let's discuss what our teachers had to put up with back in the day. We are talking 1872! Note: You may appreciate your job better after hearing this. I found an article on We Are Teachers.com that showed a...
Stay true to you: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the first week of school for most Triad students. What an exciting time! A new year means new teachers, new classes, and just an overall new beginning. I used to think a new school year would be a great chance for me to reinvent myself....
New elementary school opens in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp! Want to share a photo? Download the WFMY News 2 app and look for the submission form on the home page.
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
WS/FCS shares its plan to close learning gaps for Spanish-speaking students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Light is shed on the Latino and Hispanic students at Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools just two days from the first day of school. Winston Salem Forsyth County schools are making a commitment to focus more on the educational success of Spanish-speaking students. Julie Wilson is the...
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a head start
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player. High Point is home for Anthony Gill, a power forward with the Washington Wizards. He came back […]
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages
MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to Mebane Middle School in Alachua
Alachua — Monday afternoon the Alachua Police Department says a Mebane middle school student had a gun in his backpack at school. Police say the school went into a lockdown after another student told a teacher, who then told the school resource officer. They say this happened at 1:00 PM Monday.
NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
Body language to look out for as your child starts to make new friends
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is the first day of school for many Triad students. Even though many kids know their classmates, there may be a few new faces, or there might be classmates that your children would like to get to know better. Some children might have difficulty making...
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
Students, driver safe after bus crash in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 20 students and a bus driver are all safe following a crash in Stokes County. “No one was injured, including the driver of the vehicle who hit the bus head-on,” a spokesperson with Stokes County Schools said. “The driver of the bus did a good job bringing the bus to a stop.”
Former Alamance County EMS director dies
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend. For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad. Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973. He kept the...
Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date. He bought his...
'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
