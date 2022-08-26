More-core Intel Core i7-13700 makes underwhelming first appearance on PassMark with +10% performance gains over the i7-12700

Read full article on original website
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors unleashed with new Zen 4 architecture, 13% IPC uplift, up to 170 W TDP, and an attractive price tag
AMD has finally lifted the covers off its Ryzen 7000 lineup, which includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They outperform Alder Lake's best, the Core i9-12900K in gaming and offer remarkable upgrades over Zen 3. The processors will be purchasable on September 29 starting at U$299.
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19
Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
Valid Intel Core i9-13900 Geekbench 5 showcase thrashes the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
We recently reported that an Intel Core i9-13900K stopped by Geekbench 5 for a set of valid single-core and multi-core runs. The processor managed to outperform the current gen AMD Zen 3 and Intel 12th gen Alder Lake champions by wide margins, especially in multi-threaded performance. Now, an Intel Core i9-13900, the locked version of the Core i9-13900K, has also paid Geekbench 5 a visit, resulting in impressive single-threaded and multi-threaded scores. The report comes to us courtesy of BenchLeaks.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X trades blows with the Intel Core i9-13900K in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests
AMD made some bold claims at its Ryzen 7000 launch event yesterday. One of the slides highlighted the Zen 4 processors' Geekbench scores, all of which out-edged the Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K. First-party claims are usually meant to be taken with a grain of salt, but it looks like AMD wasn't messing around this time. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has shown up on Geekbench, and it performs exactly how AMD said it would.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X show potential to match Core i9-12900K in single-core but Raptor Lake could further widen performance deltas
AMD is all set to unveil the Ryzen 7000 series tomorrow. Meanwhile, several benchmark leaks have been pouring in consistently from known quarters. Recently, Cinebench R23 numbers for the Ryzen 5 7600X and the Ryzen 7 7700X have leaked promising good gains vis-a-vis Zen 3. This information comes via known...
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Pro and M2 Max on track for a fall release, Apple Watch Pro to have satellite connectivity a la iPhone 14
We've known for some time that Apple would be introducing a refreshed MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 based on the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs. We are now getting to know that the upcoming MacBook Pros are "well into development". Writing in the "Power On" newsletter in...
Mystery AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card makes a cameo at the Zen 4 launch event
As expected, AMD's Zen 4 launch event was all about the Ryzen 7000 series of processors. The company did, however, give eager gamers a sneak peek into what its graphics card division has lined up. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su showed off what looks like a high-end AMD Radeon graphics card, presumably the Radeon RX 7900 XT, complete with a black aesthetic, three fans and a beefy looking cooler.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X to offer 5.85 GHz boost beating Raptor Lake's 5.8 GHz even as Core i9-13900KF OC already hits 6 GHz in gaming
AMD will be unveiling the Zen 4 Raphael Ryzen 7000 mainstream desktop processors later today. Early leaks so far have shown Zen 4 offering equivalent or better performance than their corresponding Alder Lake counterparts. Raw performance gains aside, AMD might just have another trick up its sleeve to best Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake generation.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores, power usage and average clock speeds showcased by sketchy leak
Over the past few weeks, multiple leaks have provided insights into Nvidia's Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards. As expected, the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will outperform the reigning champion, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, while the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti will try and keep up with it. Now, a report from a relatively new (and unknown) leaker sheds light on how their younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 hold up.
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
GeForce RTX 4070 hardware specification confusion continues as Nvidia is reportedly considering two different boards
Nvidia is likely evaluating two versions of the RTX 4070 if the newest report from hardware leaker kopite7kimi is accurate. The two SKUs, the PG141-SKU340/341 and the PG141-SKU336/337, differ in CUDA core count, memory size, bus width, and total card power. Geforce GPU Leaks / Rumors. Nvidia is reportedly launching...
Images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld surface: features a Switch-like design and a custom Android UI
@evleaks shared what appear to be leaked images of the upcoming Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The original images were taken down shortly after by a copyright strike. From the leak, it appears that Logitech's handheld will run Android and features a design that's strongly reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch Lite.
How to Secure your hybrid workforce
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our digital environments have become more dynamic - and more complex - than ever before. While the mass shift to remote and hybrid working has enabled employees to enjoy enhanced flexibility and a better work-life balance, having workers stationed in different locations has multiplied the number of networks, applications, and user interfaces through which data is accessed. (sponsored article)
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
Lighter Sony PlayStation 5 console hits the shelves as PlayStation Studios Mobile Division snaps up Savage Game Studios
A new PlayStation 5 console has been spotted on the shelves in Australia, with this 2022 variant apparently being lighter than both the revised PS5 from 2021 and the original launch model. Sony has also been busy in the mobile space as its new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division has acquired Savage Game Studios.
Sony Xperia 5 IV spec secrets revealed in shadowy Geekbench record as new promo teaser goes live
An interesting report from SmartphoneDigest has claimed that the Sony Xperia 5 IV has turned up on Geekbench, which in turn has revealed some of the compact flagship smartphone’s specifications. However, before moving onto these, it’s important to point out a few things. Firstly, the record no longer seems to be available on Geekbench; secondly, the screenshot provided only reports a single view; thirdly, Geekbench records are notoriously known to be easily doctored or faked. So, a pinch of salt is required in regard to the following information.
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is tipped to launch soon with minimal display bezels and 4 new colorways
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may have originally leaked as the Edge 30 Lite, and, therefore, perhaps the most budget variant of its series thus far. Despite this, however, it is allegedly set to launch with a 120Hz P-OLED display, and will also have 5G thanks to its alleged Snapdragon 695 platform.
Huawei Mate 50 series reservations reach an important milestone well ahead of the new flagship smartphones' launch
Business Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Huawei may have shown some of its former spark in setting its Mate 50 launch event to very nearly clash with that of the iPhone 14 series. Both sets of presumably high-end mobile devices are believed to come with variants of throwback notched displays, OLED panels and potentially upgraded cameras with signature in-house tuning.
