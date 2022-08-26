ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota State downs Dakota Wesleyan for 6th straight Ag Bowl win

By Sean Bower
 5 days ago

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan renewed their rivalry on the gridiron Thursday night for their annual Ag Bowl matchup. The Trojans entered the matchup having beaten the Tigers 5 straight times, and would make it 6 wins in a row with a 29-19 victory.

Dakota State struck gold on their very first offensive play of the game as Zach Brooks connected with Tyce Ortman for a 78 yard touchdown to give the Trojans the 7-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.

The rest of the opening quarter, each team’s defense held its ground as it was a 7-0 game after 1.

But the Trojans started the 2nd quarter much like they did the first, as Brooks found Austin Lake on the very first play of the quarter for another touchdown to extend Dakota State’s lead to 14.

Dakota Wesleyan had their chance to get right back into the game on their ensuing drive. They’d march the field all the way down to the Trojans 1-yard line, but on 4th and goal, Jamen Arend was stopped short of the goal line, as the Tigers failed to score in the redzone.

Dakota State would drive the length of the field just before half, but DWU would get the stop they needed as Hunter Cordell picked off Brooks in the final minute of the opening half to keep the Tigers within 14.

They’d battle back to cut the Trojans lead to 14-12, but some costly mistakes would prevent the Tigers from getting any closer as Dakota State would pick up the 29-19 victory.

