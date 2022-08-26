ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch

IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch

The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors unleashed with new Zen 4 architecture, 13% IPC uplift, up to 170 W TDP, and an attractive price tag

AMD has finally lifted the covers off its Ryzen 7000 lineup, which includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They outperform Alder Lake's best, the Core i9-12900K in gaming and offer remarkable upgrades over Zen 3. The processors will be purchasable on September 29 starting at U$299.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19

Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#Mobile Device#Ubuntu#Odroid#Gaming#Video Game#The Rockchip Rk3326 Soc#Lcd#Amlogic#Mali#Psp
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch

Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Intel Raptor Lake release date leaks: The Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K announcement to coincide with the AMD Zen 4 sale

AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs a few days back. The processors, which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 7 7600X, are set to offer incredible performance boosts over their predecessors and will go on sale on September 27. As it turns out, Intel is reportedly hoping to stall AMD’s momentum by announcing its 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips on the same day at the Intel Innovation Event.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung mulling over screen covers of future Mac laptops with foldable display as Apple wants ultrathin glass

While Apple is reportedly demanding ultrathin glass (UTG) as display cover for its future Mac laptops with foldable display, Samsung is testing both UTG and polyimide (PI) film layers, tips Korean media. Currently, Samsung's foldable phones from the Flip and Fold lines are all shipped with ultrathin glass covers as they provide superior visibility.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
notebookcheck.net

Zen 4-powered Ryzen 5 7600X and 3 other muscular CPUs perfect for budget gaming battlestations

AMD Ryzen (Zen) Gaming List Desktop. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. 1. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is around US$250 on Amazon. One of the best things about next-gen announcements and product launches is the sudden lack of interest in previous platforms and products. To be fair, it makes sense that everyone would want to buy the latest and greatest instead of investing in a platform with no upgrade path—this is especially true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 family of CPUs because of Zen 4's switch to DDR5—even if it comes at a higher cost.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Cooler Master MM311 launches for $39 USD to be the go-to gaming mouse for users on a budget

If all you need is a no-frills lightweight gaming mouse with a high 10,000 DPI optical sensor, then the new Cooler Master MM311 might be worth a closer look. It's now back-to-school season which means a new gaming mouse might be in order. PC peripheral maker Cooler Master has just started shipping its budget-oriented MM311 wireless gaming mouse with all the core features gamers have come to expect and without any of the auxiliary features that typically bloat the price.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Spectacular Witcher concept trailer makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 features; offers a glimpse of what CD Projekt RED may be working on

YouTuber TeaserPlay recently outed a concept trailer for The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5. The trailer utilizes UE5 technologies including Lumen, Nanite, and Metahuman. With developer CD Projekt RED building the next Witcher game on UE5, the concept trailer offers a glimpse of what it might end up looking like.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could support higher fidelity Bluetooth Audio option

9to5Google has discovered a code change within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that could point towards Bluetooth LE Audio support for the Pixel 7 series. As the screenshot below shows, a Googler asked a question about 'p22/p23a' in relation to Bluetooth LE Audio codec settings. For reference, 'p22' refers to all flagship Pixel smartphones released in 2022, currently only confirmed to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As it stands, there have only been rumours about a potential Pixel 7 Ultra and no confirmation from Google, nor any concrete leaks either.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design

At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Mystery AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card makes a cameo at the Zen 4 launch event

As expected, AMD's Zen 4 launch event was all about the Ryzen 7000 series of processors. The company did, however, give eager gamers a sneak peek into what its graphics card division has lined up. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su showed off what looks like a high-end AMD Radeon graphics card, presumably the Radeon RX 7900 XT, complete with a black aesthetic, three fans and a beefy looking cooler.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Optoma ZU1100 projector has 9,600 ANSI lumen brightness and ultra-short throw lens

The Optoma ZU1100 is a new professional projector released as part of the company’s DuraCore laser lineup. The DuraCore technologies include laser diode cooling techniques to enhance the lifetime and durability of the product. The WUXGA DLP laser projector has a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 11,500 lms or 9,600 ANSI lms. The device has a 16:10 native aspect ratio, though 4:3 and 16:9 are also supported.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Surprising iPhone SE 2023 rumor pegs the 4th-generation model as an Apple iPhone XR clone

A surprising iPhone-related revelation has been offered up by the tipster and YouTube host Jon Prosser during a recent episode of the Geared Up podcast. Show host Andru Edwards was discussing different variants of the iPhone and mentioned that he would like to see the iPhone mini line possibly revisited for the next iPhone SE. This elicited the following comment from Prosser (around the 42-minute mark), “the SE 4 from what I understand, and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly, is just the iPhone XR”.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Sony Xperia 5 IV spec secrets revealed in shadowy Geekbench record as new promo teaser goes live

An interesting report from SmartphoneDigest has claimed that the Sony Xperia 5 IV has turned up on Geekbench, which in turn has revealed some of the compact flagship smartphone’s specifications. However, before moving onto these, it’s important to point out a few things. Firstly, the record no longer seems to be available on Geekbench; secondly, the screenshot provided only reports a single view; thirdly, Geekbench records are notoriously known to be easily doctored or faked. So, a pinch of salt is required in regard to the following information.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy