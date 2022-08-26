Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors unleashed with new Zen 4 architecture, 13% IPC uplift, up to 170 W TDP, and an attractive price tag
AMD has finally lifted the covers off its Ryzen 7000 lineup, which includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They outperform Alder Lake's best, the Core i9-12900K in gaming and offer remarkable upgrades over Zen 3. The processors will be purchasable on September 29 starting at U$299.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19
Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake release date leaks: The Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K announcement to coincide with the AMD Zen 4 sale
AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs a few days back. The processors, which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 7 7600X, are set to offer incredible performance boosts over their predecessors and will go on sale on September 27. As it turns out, Intel is reportedly hoping to stall AMD’s momentum by announcing its 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips on the same day at the Intel Innovation Event.
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black leaks with an unchanged design from the Hero 10 Black
GoPro launched the Hero 10 Black back in September last year and now looks set to bring a direct successor to the market, in the form of the Hero 11 Black. Images of the next-gen action cam have now leaked but fans expecting wholesale design changes may be disappointed. As...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung mulling over screen covers of future Mac laptops with foldable display as Apple wants ultrathin glass
While Apple is reportedly demanding ultrathin glass (UTG) as display cover for its future Mac laptops with foldable display, Samsung is testing both UTG and polyimide (PI) film layers, tips Korean media. Currently, Samsung's foldable phones from the Flip and Fold lines are all shipped with ultrathin glass covers as they provide superior visibility.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4-powered Ryzen 5 7600X and 3 other muscular CPUs perfect for budget gaming battlestations
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Gaming List Desktop. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. 1. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is around US$250 on Amazon. One of the best things about next-gen announcements and product launches is the sudden lack of interest in previous platforms and products. To be fair, it makes sense that everyone would want to buy the latest and greatest instead of investing in a platform with no upgrade path—this is especially true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 family of CPUs because of Zen 4's switch to DDR5—even if it comes at a higher cost.
notebookcheck.net
Cooler Master MM311 launches for $39 USD to be the go-to gaming mouse for users on a budget
If all you need is a no-frills lightweight gaming mouse with a high 10,000 DPI optical sensor, then the new Cooler Master MM311 might be worth a closer look. It's now back-to-school season which means a new gaming mouse might be in order. PC peripheral maker Cooler Master has just started shipping its budget-oriented MM311 wireless gaming mouse with all the core features gamers have come to expect and without any of the auxiliary features that typically bloat the price.
notebookcheck.net
Spectacular Witcher concept trailer makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 features; offers a glimpse of what CD Projekt RED may be working on
YouTuber TeaserPlay recently outed a concept trailer for The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5. The trailer utilizes UE5 technologies including Lumen, Nanite, and Metahuman. With developer CD Projekt RED building the next Witcher game on UE5, the concept trailer offers a glimpse of what it might end up looking like.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch appears in a new leak by name, is tipped to launch soon
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software. OnePlus' Nord Watch has been the stuff of leaks for quite some time as a potential companion device to others such as the Buds as well as the smartphones of that name. Now, the wearable has appeared in its most convincing tip yet.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could support higher fidelity Bluetooth Audio option
9to5Google has discovered a code change within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that could point towards Bluetooth LE Audio support for the Pixel 7 series. As the screenshot below shows, a Googler asked a question about 'p22/p23a' in relation to Bluetooth LE Audio codec settings. For reference, 'p22' refers to all flagship Pixel smartphones released in 2022, currently only confirmed to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As it stands, there have only been rumours about a potential Pixel 7 Ultra and no confirmation from Google, nor any concrete leaks either.
notebookcheck.net
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is tipped to launch soon with minimal display bezels and 4 new colorways
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may have originally leaked as the Edge 30 Lite, and, therefore, perhaps the most budget variant of its series thus far. Despite this, however, it is allegedly set to launch with a 120Hz P-OLED display, and will also have 5G thanks to its alleged Snapdragon 695 platform.
notebookcheck.net
Mystery AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card makes a cameo at the Zen 4 launch event
As expected, AMD's Zen 4 launch event was all about the Ryzen 7000 series of processors. The company did, however, give eager gamers a sneak peek into what its graphics card division has lined up. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su showed off what looks like a high-end AMD Radeon graphics card, presumably the Radeon RX 7900 XT, complete with a black aesthetic, three fans and a beefy looking cooler.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZU1100 projector has 9,600 ANSI lumen brightness and ultra-short throw lens
The Optoma ZU1100 is a new professional projector released as part of the company’s DuraCore laser lineup. The DuraCore technologies include laser diode cooling techniques to enhance the lifetime and durability of the product. The WUXGA DLP laser projector has a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 11,500 lms or 9,600 ANSI lms. The device has a 16:10 native aspect ratio, though 4:3 and 16:9 are also supported.
notebookcheck.net
Images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld surface: features a Switch-like design and a custom Android UI
@evleaks shared what appear to be leaked images of the upcoming Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The original images were taken down shortly after by a copyright strike. From the leak, it appears that Logitech's handheld will run Android and features a design that's strongly reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch Lite.
notebookcheck.net
Surprising iPhone SE 2023 rumor pegs the 4th-generation model as an Apple iPhone XR clone
A surprising iPhone-related revelation has been offered up by the tipster and YouTube host Jon Prosser during a recent episode of the Geared Up podcast. Show host Andru Edwards was discussing different variants of the iPhone and mentioned that he would like to see the iPhone mini line possibly revisited for the next iPhone SE. This elicited the following comment from Prosser (around the 42-minute mark), “the SE 4 from what I understand, and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly, is just the iPhone XR”.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV spec secrets revealed in shadowy Geekbench record as new promo teaser goes live
An interesting report from SmartphoneDigest has claimed that the Sony Xperia 5 IV has turned up on Geekbench, which in turn has revealed some of the compact flagship smartphone’s specifications. However, before moving onto these, it’s important to point out a few things. Firstly, the record no longer seems to be available on Geekbench; secondly, the screenshot provided only reports a single view; thirdly, Geekbench records are notoriously known to be easily doctored or faked. So, a pinch of salt is required in regard to the following information.
