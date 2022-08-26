Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
Canon has designed a folding rear camera screen
Canon has taken pointers from foldable smartphones, and designed a folding rear screen for cameras
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black leaks with an unchanged design from the Hero 10 Black
GoPro launched the Hero 10 Black back in September last year and now looks set to bring a direct successor to the market, in the form of the Hero 11 Black. Images of the next-gen action cam have now leaked but fans expecting wholesale design changes may be disappointed. As...
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch appears in a new leak by name, is tipped to launch soon
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software. OnePlus' Nord Watch has been the stuff of leaks for quite some time as a potential companion device to others such as the Buds as well as the smartphones of that name. Now, the wearable has appeared in its most convincing tip yet.
Samsung's new cheap phone shows that high-res cameras are here for the long haul
For a good few years, almost every new cheap phone had a 48MP main camera, with mobile manufacturers hoping that a high-res snapper would convince prospective buyers that this was a good camera phone (high megapixel counts don't equal good quality, but brands likely hoped you wouldn't know that). However...
Phone Arena
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Mic
Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon
This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZU1100 projector has 9,600 ANSI lumen brightness and ultra-short throw lens
The Optoma ZU1100 is a new professional projector released as part of the company’s DuraCore laser lineup. The DuraCore technologies include laser diode cooling techniques to enhance the lifetime and durability of the product. The WUXGA DLP laser projector has a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 11,500 lms or 9,600 ANSI lms. The device has a 16:10 native aspect ratio, though 4:3 and 16:9 are also supported.
notebookcheck.net
Images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld surface: features a Switch-like design and a custom Android UI
@evleaks shared what appear to be leaked images of the upcoming Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The original images were taken down shortly after by a copyright strike. From the leak, it appears that Logitech's handheld will run Android and features a design that's strongly reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch Lite.
RS Recommends: Google’s Newly-Released Pixel 6A Smartphone Is Already on Sale
Google just recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just weeks after its release, you can already snag it on sale at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $369.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+). Buy: Google Pixel 6A $369.99 We love the Pixel 6A’s sleek, lightweight design. It’s got a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and up to 6GB of RAM for fast performance. The phone is also powered by Google’s Tensor chip for limited lag on apps and...
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 updates bring major camera improvements
Samsung has begun pushing a new update to its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 phones, with a big focus on camera improvements.
Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed
The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features. . As a reminder,...
notebookcheck.net
Revolutionary RawNeRF AI could bring exceptional low-light camera performance to future Google Pixel smartphones
Recently, members of the Google Research team presented RawNeRF, an AI-based camera software that could improve smartphone computational photography. Introduced during the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR), RawNeRF is designed to work with smartphone camera sensors, which are typically much smaller than those found in DSLR cameras. As a result, manufacturers have looked towards computational photography for image quality improvements, particularly in low-light conditions.
notebookcheck.net
DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop launches with auto-emptying dock
Dreame Technology has announced the launch of the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop. The gadget will launch in Southeast Asia, with a broader roll-out planned. The vacuum has up to 5,300 Pa suction power and a 5,200 mAh battery, allowing it to clean an area of 200 m² (~2,153 ft²) on a single charge.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings
91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
