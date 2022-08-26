Google just recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just weeks after its release, you can already snag it on sale at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $369.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+). Buy: Google Pixel 6A $369.99 We love the Pixel 6A’s sleek, lightweight design. It’s got a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and up to 6GB of RAM for fast performance. The phone is also powered by Google’s Tensor chip for limited lag on apps and...

