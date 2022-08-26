BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - State health leaders predict a leveling off of COVID-19 cases in W.Va. over the next couple of weeks. According to Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, the state was expected to peak with around 500 hospitalized cases by Labor Day. Now, he estimates that number to be below 400. “We expect the number of cases to level off in the next couple of weeks. Then, we expect to start seeing a reduced number.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO