Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
CBS Philly

Part of Mansfield Avenue renamed in honor of former lawmaker Tasco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia street now has a new name in honor of a former lawmaker. Marian B. Tasco served on the Philadelphia City Council for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016.Saturday, a portion of Mansfield Avenue,  between Vernon Road and Slocum Street in Northwest Philadelphia was named in her honor.Tasco also became a supporter of a workplace smoking ban after her husband died of lung cancer.
billypenn.com

9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you

Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
