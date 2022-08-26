Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Registrations swarm former charter Olney High on first day as district-run school
After 11 years as a charter, the School District of Philadelphia regained control of Olney High. The transition from charter back to a district-run school created a crush of first-day-of-school registrations.
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
University City Townhomes tenants getting more time to relocate before closure
Residents of a soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia will have at least another month to relocate. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development has again agreed to extend the owner’s annual affordable housing contract. Tenants living in the 70-unit apartment building now have until Oct. 8 to move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
billypenn.com
After outcry over Harriet Tubman statue commission, Philadelphia reverses course and will hold an open call
Philly’s plans for a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman have changed. After community outcry over the way the project was commissioned, the original plan has been dropped in favor of an open call for artists to craft the structure, announced today. When the traveling statue “Harriet Tubman: The Journey...
Philadelphia police department is short 1,300 officers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800...
fox29.com
100 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to forecasted heat, district says
PHILADELPHIA - Just one day into the new academic year, the School District of Philadelphia announced early dismissals for 100 schools with insufficient cooling systems due to forecasted heat. Impacted schools will send students home three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times on Tuesday and Wednesday. All after school...
FBI agent accidentally shoots self in leg at federal building in Center City
An FBI agent accidentally discharged his weapon and shot himself in the leg Monday morning, sources told KYW Newsradio. It happened at the federal building on Seventh Street in Center City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
'Give me everything': Suspects accused of robbing student at North Philadelphia gas station sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a student at a North Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 7:23 p.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue. Authorities say the victim...
Part of Mansfield Avenue renamed in honor of former lawmaker Tasco
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia street now has a new name in honor of a former lawmaker. Marian B. Tasco served on the Philadelphia City Council for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016.Saturday, a portion of Mansfield Avenue, between Vernon Road and Slocum Street in Northwest Philadelphia was named in her honor.Tasco also became a supporter of a workplace smoking ban after her husband died of lung cancer.
billypenn.com
9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you
Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
msn.com
A Roosevelt Boulevard subway got an airing in a public meeting. The idea seems to have momentum.
Northeast Philadelphians have heard about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway for so long it’s become a kind of dog-eared civic myth. It’ll never happen, many have figured. “It’s always been floating in the ether here,” said Dan Trubman, a transit advocate whose father grew up in the Northeast. “The subway seems to come up every 20 years.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Police: Cyclist traveling against traffic struck by vehicle, critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the female cyclist was riding northbound against traffic on the 4000 block of Woodhaven Road when she collided with a car going southbound. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Officials...
Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall
Community members were ready to talk early Saturday morning about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway: a proposed project that would connect far Northeast Philadelphia to Center City, and beyond. The idea isn’t new. A Roosevelt Boulevard line was first proposed in 1913, and had false starts throughout the century. But based...
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street. Officers with the 22nd District responded and...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia
A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.
fox29.com
Upper Darby school officials speak out after fight cancelled football game
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Panic at a high school football game in Upper Darby, as fans raced from the stands Friday night, thinking there was an active shooter nearby. Upper Darby police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out. It was at a game between Upper...
Comments / 0