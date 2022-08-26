AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO