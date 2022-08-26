ONEMIX 4S: One-netbook previews 10.1-inch mini-laptop with Intel Alder Lake processors and a 2.5K display

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake release date leaks: The Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K announcement to coincide with the AMD Zen 4 sale
AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs a few days back. The processors, which include the Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 7 7600X, are set to offer incredible performance boosts over their predecessors and will go on sale on September 27. As it turns out, Intel is reportedly hoping to stall AMD’s momentum by announcing its 13th gen “Raptor Lake” chips on the same day at the Intel Innovation Event.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors unleashed with new Zen 4 architecture, 13% IPC uplift, up to 170 W TDP, and an attractive price tag
AMD has finally lifted the covers off its Ryzen 7000 lineup, which includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They outperform Alder Lake's best, the Core i9-12900K in gaming and offer remarkable upgrades over Zen 3. The processors will be purchasable on September 29 starting at U$299.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19
Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could support higher fidelity Bluetooth Audio option
9to5Google has discovered a code change within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that could point towards Bluetooth LE Audio support for the Pixel 7 series. As the screenshot below shows, a Googler asked a question about 'p22/p23a' in relation to Bluetooth LE Audio codec settings. For reference, 'p22' refers to all flagship Pixel smartphones released in 2022, currently only confirmed to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As it stands, there have only been rumours about a potential Pixel 7 Ultra and no confirmation from Google, nor any concrete leaks either.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4-powered Ryzen 5 7600X and 3 other muscular CPUs perfect for budget gaming battlestations
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Gaming List Desktop. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. 1. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is around US$250 on Amazon. One of the best things about next-gen announcements and product launches is the sudden lack of interest in previous platforms and products. To be fair, it makes sense that everyone would want to buy the latest and greatest instead of investing in a platform with no upgrade path—this is especially true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 family of CPUs because of Zen 4's switch to DDR5—even if it comes at a higher cost.
notebookcheck.net
Cooler Master MM311 launches for $39 USD to be the go-to gaming mouse for users on a budget
If all you need is a no-frills lightweight gaming mouse with a high 10,000 DPI optical sensor, then the new Cooler Master MM311 might be worth a closer look. It's now back-to-school season which means a new gaming mouse might be in order. PC peripheral maker Cooler Master has just started shipping its budget-oriented MM311 wireless gaming mouse with all the core features gamers have come to expect and without any of the auxiliary features that typically bloat the price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Realme Watch 3 Pro to launch a day before the Apple Watch Pro as leak reveals design and specifications
Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company teased earlier this month. According to the company, the Watch 3 Pro will debut on Tuesday, September 6, a day before Apple's next hardware event. Based on current rumours, Apple will use its September 7 event to unveil the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Pro, details of which we have discussed separately.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is tipped to launch soon with minimal display bezels and 4 new colorways
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may have originally leaked as the Edge 30 Lite, and, therefore, perhaps the most budget variant of its series thus far. Despite this, however, it is allegedly set to launch with a 120Hz P-OLED display, and will also have 5G thanks to its alleged Snapdragon 695 platform.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 120G launched in India with Alder Lake Core i5 and Nvidia MX550 graphics starting from ₹74,999 (US$943)
Xiaomi, today, announced the latest additions to its laptop lineup in India — the Mi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Mi NoteBook Pro 120. The new Mi NoteBook Pros build upon the previous generation in terms of design and now offer 12th gen Intel Alder Lake parts and higher refresh rate displays.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch appears in a new leak by name, is tipped to launch soon
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software. OnePlus' Nord Watch has been the stuff of leaks for quite some time as a potential companion device to others such as the Buds as well as the smartphones of that name. Now, the wearable has appeared in its most convincing tip yet.
notebookcheck.net
Valid Intel Core i9-13900 Geekbench 5 showcase thrashes the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
We recently reported that an Intel Core i9-13900K stopped by Geekbench 5 for a set of valid single-core and multi-core runs. The processor managed to outperform the current gen AMD Zen 3 and Intel 12th gen Alder Lake champions by wide margins, especially in multi-threaded performance. Now, an Intel Core i9-13900, the locked version of the Core i9-13900K, has also paid Geekbench 5 a visit, resulting in impressive single-threaded and multi-threaded scores. The report comes to us courtesy of BenchLeaks.
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
notebookcheck.net
Mix Fold 2 becomes the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone to repair
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. The Mix Fold 2 launched as Xiaomi's new and upgraded foldable smartphone, with a slimmer design to contain its main 8.02-inch 2K display (were it not for its epic camera hump, that is). However, its ultra-premium design has led to some pretty astronomical out-of-warrany repair costs.
notebookcheck.net
Images of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld surface: features a Switch-like design and a custom Android UI
@evleaks shared what appear to be leaked images of the upcoming Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The original images were taken down shortly after by a copyright strike. From the leak, it appears that Logitech's handheld will run Android and features a design that's strongly reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch Lite.
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black leaks with an unchanged design from the Hero 10 Black
GoPro launched the Hero 10 Black back in September last year and now looks set to bring a direct successor to the market, in the form of the Hero 11 Black. Images of the next-gen action cam have now leaked but fans expecting wholesale design changes may be disappointed. As...
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenfone 9: Android 13 beta becomes available for the 2022 compact flagship smartphone
The Asus Zenfone 9 is the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone to get an Android 13 beta program. It invites users to upgrade to the device's latest software in advance of its official release. Then again, there are some caveats, including the increased possibility of bugs and general instability; in addition, a user need to apply to get access to a download.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S98 Pro hands-on: The S98 gets a thermal camera and loses the secondary display
Not long after the release of the Doogee S98, the popular rugged phone maker came back with a Pro version that has a lot of things in common with its sibling, but comes with an essential change as well. The change is the secondary display's replacement with a thermal imaging camera. This makes the Doogee S98 Pro a very useful phone for many professionals who need thermal imaging, but provides a rather useful set of tools to less demanding users as well.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Oukitel P2001 2000 W portable power station discounted alongside other models
The Oukitel P2001 power station is currently selling for the discounted price of US$1,399. The portable device has a maximum power output of 2,000 W and a 2,000 Wh battery capacity. Ports on the gadget include USB-A and 100 W USB-C outputs. Plus, other portable power stations from the brand are on sale, such as the Oukitel CN505 614 Wh and P501 505 Wh models.
Comments / 0