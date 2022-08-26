Read full article on original website
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
IFA is returning to its habitual in-person Berlin setting in 2022; now, Jackery has announced that it is also on its way there. The OEM asserts that it will unveil a new flagship device certain to become "your best outdoor companion" during the major tech conference. Jackery has yet to...
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Realme Watch 3 Pro to launch a day before the Apple Watch Pro as leak reveals design and specifications
Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company teased earlier this month. According to the company, the Watch 3 Pro will debut on Tuesday, September 6, a day before Apple's next hardware event. Based on current rumours, Apple will use its September 7 event to unveil the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Pro, details of which we have discussed separately.
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is tipped to launch soon with minimal display bezels and 4 new colorways
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may have originally leaked as the Edge 30 Lite, and, therefore, perhaps the most budget variant of its series thus far. Despite this, however, it is allegedly set to launch with a 120Hz P-OLED display, and will also have 5G thanks to its alleged Snapdragon 695 platform.
OnePlus Nord Watch appears in a new leak by name, is tipped to launch soon
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software. OnePlus' Nord Watch has been the stuff of leaks for quite some time as a potential companion device to others such as the Buds as well as the smartphones of that name. Now, the wearable has appeared in its most convincing tip yet.
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 120G launched in India with Alder Lake Core i5 and Nvidia MX550 graphics starting from ₹74,999 (US$943)
Xiaomi, today, announced the latest additions to its laptop lineup in India — the Mi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Mi NoteBook Pro 120. The new Mi NoteBook Pros build upon the previous generation in terms of design and now offer 12th gen Intel Alder Lake parts and higher refresh rate displays.
Apple mixed reality headset product names are potentially revealed through a new trademarking leak
Apple is said to have made great strides toward the launch of its inaugural MR headset, despite reports that hint that it might debut later than originally planned. Now, the electronics giant may be making progress with this goal nonetheless, as it has apparently trademarked the names under which this new genre of hardware will be sold.
Mix Fold 2 becomes the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone to repair
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. The Mix Fold 2 launched as Xiaomi's new and upgraded foldable smartphone, with a slimmer design to contain its main 8.02-inch 2K display (were it not for its epic camera hump, that is). However, its ultra-premium design has led to some pretty astronomical out-of-warrany repair costs.
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch
5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
Galaxy S23 Ultra loses some curve as leaker offers design perfection reminders about the Samsung Galaxy S23 family
The well-known tipster Ice universe has been frequently commenting on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, offering tidbits about specifications and design of the much-anticipated trio of flagship smartphones. This time around, he has posted a couple of tweets in regard to all three devices, arguably tempering expectations for some and cheering those who loved the overall designs of the Galaxy S22 family – of which there were clearly a lot (nearly 11 million sales for the Galaxy S22 Ultra alone).
Apple Watch Pro is tipped to launch with a design incompatible with existing Watch bands
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Touchscreen Smartwatch Wearable. Buying a series-7 Apple Watch at launch might have represented something of an expense; however, a fan of these smartwatches could save a bit of money by re-using their favorite first-party band from their existing last-gen model with the new accessory. However, according to the latest rumors, their maker has more or less thrown this backwards-compatibility out of the window with the alleged inaugural "Pro" model.
Deal | Oukitel P2001 2000 W portable power station discounted alongside other models
The Oukitel P2001 power station is currently selling for the discounted price of US$1,399. The portable device has a maximum power output of 2,000 W and a 2,000 Wh battery capacity. Ports on the gadget include USB-A and 100 W USB-C outputs. Plus, other portable power stations from the brand are on sale, such as the Oukitel CN505 614 Wh and P501 505 Wh models.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series upgrades to Android 12L
Samsung has revealed that the latest firmware for its highest-end tablets is the one that confers Android 12L on the devices. The OS variant might be based on a last-gen version, yet is one specifically optimized for hardware with greater or potentially expandable screen real estate; therefore, it is also a selling point for the OEM's latest flagship foldable device.
GoPro Hero 11 Black leaks with an unchanged design from the Hero 10 Black
GoPro launched the Hero 10 Black back in September last year and now looks set to bring a direct successor to the market, in the form of the Hero 11 Black. Images of the next-gen action cam have now leaked but fans expecting wholesale design changes may be disappointed. As...
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
Huawei Mate 50 series reservations reach an important milestone well ahead of the new flagship smartphones' launch
Business Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Huawei may have shown some of its former spark in setting its Mate 50 launch event to very nearly clash with that of the iPhone 14 series. Both sets of presumably high-end mobile devices are believed to come with variants of throwback notched displays, OLED panels and potentially upgraded cameras with signature in-house tuning.
Cooler Master MM311 launches for $39 USD to be the go-to gaming mouse for users on a budget
If all you need is a no-frills lightweight gaming mouse with a high 10,000 DPI optical sensor, then the new Cooler Master MM311 might be worth a closer look. It's now back-to-school season which means a new gaming mouse might be in order. PC peripheral maker Cooler Master has just started shipping its budget-oriented MM311 wireless gaming mouse with all the core features gamers have come to expect and without any of the auxiliary features that typically bloat the price.
Apple iPhone 14 satellite connectivity hardware tests reach completion
The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has published a report about the satellite communication support that may be included with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which should be launched at a special Apple event on September 7. There have been quite a few rumors floating around lately suggesting that limited satellite connectivity would be made available to the iPhone 14 and Kuo’s recent comments have added more substance to the idea.
DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop launches with auto-emptying dock
Dreame Technology has announced the launch of the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop. The gadget will launch in Southeast Asia, with a broader roll-out planned. The vacuum has up to 5,300 Pa suction power and a 5,200 mAh battery, allowing it to clean an area of 200 m² (~2,153 ft²) on a single charge.
