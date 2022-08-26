It’s finally here! The 2022 Colorado State Fair officially opened Friday. Get ready for a sesquicentennial time for the fair’s 150th year! This year they’ve got a packed schedule of music, fair food, rodeos, carnivals, and much more. Krista Witiak went down to the Pueblo, Colorado, fairgrounds to check out some of the fun you can experience through Labor Day.

