ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Google To I.D. Real Abortion Clinics So Women Won't Be Tricked By Fakes

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2spQ_0hVszUng00

Google has informed lawmakers that its searches, maps and ads will aim to accurately label abortion clinics so they can easily be found — and so that women won’t be tricked by anti-abortion fakes.

The company is rolling out an update that will make it easier for people to find places that offer the services they’re searching for — with a commitment to accuracy, according to Google.

Under the updated system, the company will add its own “ provides abortions ” label to places and ads for facilities where such services are actually available — as well as a “might not provide abortions” label when Google has been unable to confirm the procedure is offered, Google representative Mark Isakowitz said in a letter Thursday to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.).

More accurate information would help women more easily locate clinics, and would also help prevent them from seeking the procedure at facilities that appear to be abortion clinics but actually use heavy-handed tactics to pressure people against abortions.

Google officials said the company will confirm that certain places provide abortions through regularly calling them directly and collaborating with “authoritative” data sources.

“We have extra layers of verification in place to help us confirm that places labeled as ‘abortion clinics’ on Google Maps and Search offer abortions,” Isakowitz noted in the letter.

“We [also] provide a way for anyone to flag problematic reviews [and] inappropriate content,” he added. “People can also report misleading business information to Google ... we take the risk of fake business profiles seriously and carry out a number of steps to combat them.”

The letter was in response to lawmakers who complained in a letter in June about misleading Google map and search results. They said that 37% of Google map results and 11% of search results for “abortion clinics near me” and “abortion pill” in states with abortion trigger bans were actually for anti-abortion facilities.

Google has also been under pressure from employees to address the problem.

Warner on Thursday praised Google’s commitment to provide accurate results.

“I welcome the changes that Google has announced so that women seeking abortion services aren’t directed towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don’t provide comprehensive health services,” he said on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Elissa Slotkin
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Issues#Google Maps
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Reuters

Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
BUSINESS
HuffPost

HuffPost

131K+
Followers
7K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy