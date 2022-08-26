Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Packers to recognize high school football coaches
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are accepting nominations for their Coach of the Week program, which recognizes high school football coaches across Wisconsin. The program recognizes one coach each week during the high school football season. Recognition is not about the program's on-field performance but, rather, about...
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo returns to Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's time to let the sawdust fly. The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo to the Green Bay area for the first time since 2010. The 76th annual event is open to the public and...
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
Fox11online.com
Highway 29/VV interchange now open
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's new superintendent looks forward to a "return to normalcy"
APPLETON (WLUK) -- It's not just students and parents getting ready for the new school year, teachers and administrators are making last minute preparations too. That includes Greg Hartjes, who took over last month as the superintendent of the Appleton Area School District. Hartjes has held several positions in the...
Fox11online.com
Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison, captured
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
Fox11online.com
New accessible features and exhibits at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor
BAILEYS HARBOR (WLUK) -- A new accessible boardwalk is open for business at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor, and new art exhibits will also highlight nature in the Door County area. A big addition is the new Range Light Boardwalk. "We replaced about 850 feet, and it was built...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the End of Summer with Fun Products from Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate the end of summer, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin districts facing staffing shortages as first day of school nears
(WLUK) -- Many school districts are kicking off their school year this week, but many are also still short teachers and other staff. Appleton School District is still looking for 22 educators, five of which are classroom teachers. “A positive situation that our enrollment went up late in the summer,...
Fox11online.com
Election investigator's lawsuit against Green Bay mayor dismissed
(WLUK) -- A lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, filed by the now-fired leader of an investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election, has been dismissed. A lawsuit filed by Gableman's office included subpoenas of Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requesting they be ordered to sit for dispositions, or if they refuse, be jailed. Both mayors have challenged the legality of those subpoenas.
Fox11online.com
Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old Sturgeon...
Fox11online.com
Appleton back to school block party provides over 100 haircuts and 500 backpacks
APPLETON (WLUK)-- A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare for school all...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in Waupaca County 1992 double homicide waives court time limit again
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 1992 Waupaca County double homicide case is moving forward after being put on hold earlier this month. Suspect Tony Haase appeared in court Monday with his newly-hired attorney, John Birdsall. After waiving the time limit for a preliminary hearing as he hired an attorney, Haase...
Fox11online.com
Cindy the macaw is ready for her closeup
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- We're checking in with a chipper animal at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Meet Cindy, the brightly-colored hyacinth macaw. Zookeeper, Drew Dinehart says she's 18 years old, which is less than mid-age for a macaw, and is among the largest flying species of macaw in the world.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County DA: Social media rumors led to change in boat crash prosecution
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County district attorney says social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. FOX 11 has obtained a copy of...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's deputies and many others receive substitute teacher training at CESA 6
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Many school districts are still looking for substitute teachers. The Cooperative Educational Service Agency is working to get subs trained and into schools as soon as possible. CESA 6 had a training event in Oshkosh Tuesday, with about 30 people in attendance. A couple of them are...
