Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Packers to recognize high school football coaches

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are accepting nominations for their Coach of the Week program, which recognizes high school football coaches across Wisconsin. The program recognizes one coach each week during the high school football season. Recognition is not about the program's on-field performance but, rather, about...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 29/VV interchange now open

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton's new superintendent looks forward to a "return to normalcy"

APPLETON (WLUK) -- It's not just students and parents getting ready for the new school year, teachers and administrators are making last minute preparations too. That includes Greg Hartjes, who took over last month as the superintendent of the Appleton Area School District. Hartjes has held several positions in the...
APPLETON, WI
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Notre Dame
Fox11online.com

Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison, captured

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the End of Summer with Fun Products from Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate the end of summer, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Election investigator's lawsuit against Green Bay mayor dismissed

(WLUK) -- A lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, filed by the now-fired leader of an investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election, has been dismissed. A lawsuit filed by Gableman's office included subpoenas of Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requesting they be ordered to sit for dispositions, or if they refuse, be jailed. Both mayors have challenged the legality of those subpoenas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old Sturgeon...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Cindy the macaw is ready for her closeup

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- We're checking in with a chipper animal at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Meet Cindy, the brightly-colored hyacinth macaw. Zookeeper, Drew Dinehart says she's 18 years old, which is less than mid-age for a macaw, and is among the largest flying species of macaw in the world.
SUAMICO, WI

