ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO