On August 26, 2022, at 0407 hours, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher received a call that advised someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville. Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were instrumental in taking Carlton Dale Wolford, 37, of Bridge City, into custody after a short vehicle pursuit. Wolfford was arraigned on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and charged with the following offenses:

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO