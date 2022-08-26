ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Nederland police investigate indecency with child, more

NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating allegations of a local man touching a minor girl inappropriately and providing alcohol to the girl and other minor girls. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a report was made Aug. 20 regarding indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan, TX
Groves, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge

ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Kfdm
KFDM-TV

Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"

ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th

PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Missing man from Beaumont has not been heard from by family in over a year

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for 80-year-old Issac Morris. Beaumont PD reports, Morris is described as a black male, grey hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 140lbs. The reporting party is family who has not seen Morris in over a year. He was reported to be living with his great niece and her daughter in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

BC Man Jailed After Pursuit

On August 26, 2022, at 0407 hours, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher received a call that advised someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville. Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were instrumental in taking Carlton Dale Wolford, 37, of Bridge City, into custody after a short vehicle pursuit. Wolfford was arraigned on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and charged with the following offenses:
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy