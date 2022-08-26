Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Nederland police investigate indecency with child, more
NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating allegations of a local man touching a minor girl inappropriately and providing alcohol to the girl and other minor girls. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a report was made Aug. 20 regarding indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Nederland Police investigation underway over allegations of improper physical contact
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is investigating allegations that a man "improperly touched" a girl at his home. Police chief Gary Porter tells KFDM that the teenage girl spoke out about a man improperly touching her and making alcohol available to minors. She says it happened Saturday, August...
Port Arthur News
Homicide investigation ongoing after 47-year-old found dead during welfare check
BEAUMONR — On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence. An autopsy was ordered and he was taken to...
Port Arthur News
Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge
ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
Suspect takes full responsibility after the July 2022 death of a puppy found locked in a metal cage in Groves
GROVES, Texas — A suspect has confessed to an act of neglect after the death of a puppy that was found locked in a metal cage on a hot day in Groves. The puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control and were called to a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.
KFDM-TV
Businessman booked and released after posting bond on charges linked to Dowlen Road crash
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Walter Naymola Jr., 65, surrendered Monday on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released after posting total bond of $300,000. A Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report indicates Naymola was driving his blue Dodge Ram pickup and traveling...
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
KFDM-TV
Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"
ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
kjas.com
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Watkins pleads guilty in deaths of Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard
ORANGE COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Jerrod Lee Watkins pleaded guilt to three charges late Monday afternoon after his trial had begun and a jury was selected in Orange County. He was on trial for the death of Robert Jackson but pleaded to all three charges stemming...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
KFDM-TV
Missing man from Beaumont has not been heard from by family in over a year
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for 80-year-old Issac Morris. Beaumont PD reports, Morris is described as a black male, grey hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 140lbs. The reporting party is family who has not seen Morris in over a year. He was reported to be living with his great niece and her daughter in Beaumont.
kogt.com
BC Man Jailed After Pursuit
On August 26, 2022, at 0407 hours, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher received a call that advised someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville. Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were instrumental in taking Carlton Dale Wolford, 37, of Bridge City, into custody after a short vehicle pursuit. Wolfford was arraigned on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and charged with the following offenses:
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
cenlanow.com
Quartet accused of beating and stealing from victim after crash in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported robbery earlier this month on Perry Ln. The ensuing investigation uncovered that everyone in this alleged incident had been involved in an accident. The crash was deemed a hit-and-run by the sheriff’s office....
KFDM-TV
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
