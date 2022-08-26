Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When is the last time you were encouraged to visit an art museum in the dark?. The Paine Art Center and Garden is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit now through the end of October. “The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned studios, offering visitors an immersive, nighttime experience featuring over a dozen unique settings, over 50 statues, and, of course, a lot of lights.
wearegreenbay.com
Taste the world in downtown Appleton at the Cultural Cuisine Walk
(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines. Details from appletondowntown.org:. A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,
doorcountydailynews.com
Sunday Spotlight: Marcia Albertson
Monday will mark the first time in over 30 years you will not find Marcia Albertson cuddling a baby at a childcare center. Albertson, dubbed the “baby whisperer,” retired from her role as a child care professional at the Casco Kidz Zone last Thursday after a long career in the industry. She graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 1971, where at the time, there was only one child care facility located in Green Bay. They were not hiring at the time, so she did not enter the field until 20 years later, after she raised her own family. When the Casco Kidz Zone opened in 1991, she got one of the open positions and stayed put ever since. A familiar spot for Albertson has been in with the babies, where they take turns getting snuggled by her while also singing them songs and taking care of their other needs. One child she was caring for at the time was the family’s third-generation Albertson had cared for, going back to her days when she was a teenage babysitter. She says it has been a special experience to touch the lives of so many children.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person that left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Memorial
Showers and storm can be expected at times today and through tomorrow morning before sunny conditions return by the middle of the week. Several disturbances will move through this weekend keeping rain chances in the forecast. Ashwaubenon hosts international sled hockey challenge. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
WBAY Green Bay
UW Health psychologist offers coping mechanisms for students ahead of new school year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Walking down the hallway on the first day of school can be nerve racking for students. “It’s a large transition between the freedom of flexibility of summer to more of the routine and rhythm of school,” said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a Distinguished Psychologist at UW Health.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
WBAY Green Bay
Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
spectrumnews1.com
Crafting the blend for success: New store in Shawano is helping women-owned businesses
SHAWANO, Wis. — Five years ago, Megan Pedersen started making decorative signs in her parent’s garage. It has been her creative outlet for a long time and today she’s still at. But now, she works in her own space at her Shawano home. “It’s a way for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
