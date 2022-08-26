Read full article on original website
Au Gres-Sims Wolverines Bite Atlanta Huskies
ATLANTA, MI – The Au Gres-Sims Wolverines were on the road to take on the Atlanta Huskies in their season opener. The Wolverines had good movement down the field and were in scoring position only a few minutes into the game. Au Gres-Sims got on the board and completed the two-point conversion with 9:24 on the clock.
Alcona Tigers Strike Against Mio Thunderbolts
ALCONA, MI – The Mio Thunderbolts stormed the field to take on the Alcona Tigers in their season opener of the 2022 high school football season. It was a high scoring game for both teams, but the Tigers secured a 82-52 win over the Thunderbolts. The Tigers utilized their strong offensive line to rush over 700 yards, led by Jesse Sheldon who rushed for 370 yards.
Alpena and Oscoda Roll to Wins
ALPENA, MI- After getting off to a 1-2-1 start, the Alpena Boys Soccer team was looking to get back to .500. The Wildcats wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, Cameron Young scored just 45 seconds into the game to give Alpena a 1-0 lead. Alpena would go on to score four times in the first half rolling to a 6-0 victory over Harbor Springs.
Alpena Jets Back in Action
ALPENA, MI- The Alpena Jets youth football program serves as a way for the young kids in town to learn the game, with hopes of playing for the Alpena High Wildcats one day. The program which has over 125 players, offers five teams in four separate age groups. The fifth and sixth grade group is so large, that league rules force the Jets to form two separate but even teams.
Alpena Golf Club: Million Dollar Shootout
ALPENA, MI- The Alpena Golf club played host to the million dollar shootout. This summer the front nine of the course was designed into a nine hole par-3. The 9 players that hit the closest tee shot on each of the 9 holes, along with one selected member each took aim at the Par 3 9th hole. The prize for a hole in one… $1,000,000.
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Temporary Second Avenue Closure
According to a press release from the City of Alpena, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.; Second Avenue, between Alfred Street and Spratt Street, will be closed to all traffic for tree removal. It is expected to reopen to traffic by 5:00 p.m. Signage and barricades will be present to guide traffic around the closure, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
Family Enterprise Inc. Sells Business to True North Threads
The concern is always there that a large nationwide chain will take over when a family-owned business changes hands in a small town. However, the recent sale of Family Enterprise Embroidery to True North Threads is calming the locals in Alpena. Diane Cantle has owned the business for over 25 years but is excited to retire. “We’ve worked really hard for a long time, going from transfers from a heat press in a garage to what we have now,” she said.
