ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Gets Candid About 'Infuriating' Scene That Left Him Feeling Objectified And Embarrassed

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lH494_0hVsy9Yh00

Gilmore Girls has to be one of the most feel-good TV series of all time, right? The quick banter between Lorelai and Rory, the quaintness of Stars Hollow, the passionate Team Dean/Team Jess/Team Logan arguments . Nothing is ever perfect though, and Scott Patterson, who expertly played diner owner Luke Danes for the series’ seven seasons and the Netflix miniseries, got real about feeling objectified during one Season 3 scene that he still feels is “infuriating.”

On his podcast I Am All In , Scott Patterson was discussing the episode “Keg! Max!” which included a scene where Luke was lying on his stomach on the ground helping Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy, whose career took off after Gilmore Girls ) with repairs at their Dragonfly Inn. The women commented on his backside, and even after he told them to knock it off, Lorelai continued to make jokes about and compliment his butt.

Watching the episode back apparently brought up a lot of suppressed emotion for Patterson, who remembered how uncomfortable he was doing that scene. He recalled:

I realized it wasn’t OK, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually. It is infuriating to be treated that way — it is infuriating — because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing, and it’s disgusting, and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes. It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt. When we weren’t filming, we were sitting down — people were still talking about the butt, the butt, the butt. It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.

Regardless of if it was appropriate for the characters to behave that way (it wasn’t), it was still Scott Patterson’s body, and his butt that was the topic of conversation in a scene he had to do in table reads, then rehearsals and for multiple takes on set. And he pointed out the conversation about his backside continued amongst the cast and crew even after the cameras stopped rolling.

He spoke at length about it on the podcast, admitting that he was so uncomfortable that his character was reduced in that way that he questioned why he was doing the show. Scott Patterson also said he never spoke up about his feelings, which angered him even more. He continued:

It’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women, and it’s as harmful. … Just because it was 2003 doesn’t mean it was OK. It’s never OK, and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. And I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and all that.

It’s true that times have changed — and it’s hard to believe that scene would have happened if the show was made today — but that doesn’t mean it was OK to do it back then either. While he said he’d gotten over it (but then laughed and said that obviously he wasn't over it), he thought that scene not only reduced the character of Luke to a body part, but it reduced Lorelai and Sookie’s characters as well.

I’m sure that as uncomfortable as that scene was to film, it was no walk in the park to open up about it on the podcast and talk about why being objectified like that bothered Scott Patterson. It’s important to talk about those things, though, so similar situations can be avoided on today’s TV sets.

If you want to relive some of the more feel-good moments from Stars Hollow, all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls and the four-part miniseries are available for streaming with a subscription to Netflix . You can also check out some of the other best shows Netflix has to offer .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Objectified#Team Dean Team
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy