CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
