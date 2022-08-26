Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly’s change of heart in naming starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made a change to his timeline of (publicly) naming a starting quarterback for LSU’s season opener vs Florida State.
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.
LSUPD investigating Monday night altercation at dorm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is investigating after a video of a Monday night altercation in a dorm started circulating on social media. A spokesperson from LSU said Tuesday, “There was an altercation last night that Res Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating. We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”
Parent using app to track child after recent on-campus crime at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some parents say crime has gotten so bad on LSU’s campus that they’re now using tracking apps to make sure their child is safe. “It frightens me to death. Every night I check the Life360 to make sure he is somewhere safe,” said mother Kimberly Saliga.
LSU PD looking for possible suspect in burglary at college ministry on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help pinpointing a suspect in a recent theft on campus. LSU PD says, “This individual is believed to be responsible for a burglary that occurred on August 11, 2022, at the Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s Campus.”
First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Power outages in EBR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy and DEMCO are reporting power outages Tuesday evening as storms pass through the Greater Baton Rouge area.
List of traffic incidents, road closures amid Tuesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Tuesday (August 30) evening storm unleashed a downpour in the Baton Rouge area around 5:30 p.m., the rain triggered a number of traffic incidents that capital area drivers may want to be aware of. Each incident is listed below in order of...
EBRSO searching for trio accused of overnight armed robbery on Gloria Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. Deputies arrived in the 200 block of Gloria Dr. and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that “several people...
EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
BRPD searching for suspect in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was at an active scene Tuesday morning where shots were fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue. SWAT arrived on the scene. Police on the scene said that they are searching for a shooter. A witness spoke...
Air Med transports man with serious injuries from crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning accident on Lockport Rd. left one man with serious injuries. Louisiana State Police told us that two vehicles were involved in the accident which took place around 5 a.m. Air Med was called in to transport the injured man. Emergency responders...
