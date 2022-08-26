BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is investigating after a video of a Monday night altercation in a dorm started circulating on social media. A spokesperson from LSU said Tuesday, “There was an altercation last night that Res Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating. We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

