mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Suspect Sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway. Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was fatally shot early Monday morning on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two suspects were being sought, police said. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
mynewsla.com
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was wounded early Monday morning when he was shot by two male suspects on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Releases Names of Two of Three People Killed in Santa Clarita Crash
Two of the three people killed in a fiery Santa Clarita crash were publicly identified Monday. They were 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, according to the coroner’s office. The third victim was not yet ready for public identification. Two other people were injured in the crash which...
mynewsla.com
Three People Killed In Fiery Santa Clarita Crash
A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire, but the California Highway Patrol reported three people died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed. The...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Call for Safety Reviews After Fatal Windsor Hills Crash
Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways. “Disturbingly, traffic fatalities have increased...
mynewsla.com
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
mynewsla.com
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed In Crash In East Los Angeles
A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
