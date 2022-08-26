Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Suspect Sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway. Police...
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
One Person Shot, Suspect Arrested at Sunset Strip Bar
One person was wounded in a shooting at a bar on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. at the About Last Night Lounge and Restaurant in the 6900 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. S. Rodriguez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
Man Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was fatally shot early Monday morning on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two suspects were being sought, police said. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
Thief Breaks into Catholic School Using Crucifix
A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude’s Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue on Aug 19. It is at least the third time, possibly all by the same suspect, the Catholic school was robbed. Police say the thief stole $4,800 during one of the burglaries.
Coroner Releases Names of Two of Three People Killed in Santa Clarita Crash
Two of the three people killed in a fiery Santa Clarita crash were publicly identified Monday. They were 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, according to the coroner’s office. The third victim was not yet ready for public identification. Two other people were injured in the crash which...
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of...
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Three People Killed In Fiery Santa Clarita Crash
A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire, but the California Highway Patrol reported three people died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed. The...
Road Rage Triggered Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery
A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said. The gunshot victim, taken to...
