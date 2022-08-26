ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New toll discount program to go into effect September 1st in Florida

A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings” when driving on Florida’s Turnpike System and using its toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The savings program is for SunPass customers who use the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, Florida’s toll agency.
AAA: Florida gas prices rise for the first time in 10 weeks

The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased 7 cents per gallon, reaching $3.61 on Sunday. This snapped what became a 70-day streak of declines, amounting to a total discount of $1.36 per gallon. That's the difference of about $20 for a full tank of gas.
