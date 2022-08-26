Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
New toll discount program to go into effect September 1st in Florida
A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings” when driving on Florida’s Turnpike System and using its toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The savings program is for SunPass customers who use the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, Florida’s toll agency.
theapopkavoice.com
Fewer than half of Florida 10th graders passed a statewide English exam in spring 2022
In Florida’s public schools, the 10th grade statewide English Language Arts assessment has been a crucial exam — kids have to pass it to get a standard high school diploma. But the 2022 spring exam results show that fewer than half of Florida’s 10th graders passed the ELA...
theapopkavoice.com
AAA: Florida gas prices rise for the first time in 10 weeks
The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased 7 cents per gallon, reaching $3.61 on Sunday. This snapped what became a 70-day streak of declines, amounting to a total discount of $1.36 per gallon. That's the difference of about $20 for a full tank of gas.
