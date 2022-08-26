A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings” when driving on Florida’s Turnpike System and using its toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The savings program is for SunPass customers who use the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, Florida’s toll agency.

