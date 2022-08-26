Becker's return to Apopka City Council will change its dynamic and the issues it addresses

It was a dark and stormy night in Apopka, and the Blue Darters were in peril of losing a winning streak that has stood the test of time. Bad weather seems to be the theme of this young season. Last week, Apopka's scheduled preseason game against Kissimmee was canceled because of inclement conditions. Then, the start of the game against the Ocoee Knights at Roger Williams Field on the campus of Apopka High School was delayed by about an hour because of the lightning threat, which seemed appropriate.

