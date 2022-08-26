ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WMBB

Former Lynn Haven mayor seeks separate trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were so many alleged crimes going on in Lynn Haven that there is just no way for jurors to keep it all straight. That’s one of several arguments made by the legal team for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven. Anderson and James Finch, the owner of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 26-28, 2022

Jessie Royster, 66, Marianna, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Myrick, 30, Marianna, Florida: Theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 35, Marianna, Florida: Resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. August 27, 2022. James Andino, 24, Auburndale, Florida: Trespass: Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

New limits on medical marijuana kick in for Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, medical marijuana patients throughout Florida now have new limits controlling how much medicine they can be prescribed. It’s part of a new emergency rule adopted by the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and advocates are worried the limits will drive more patients back to the black market.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies

The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WJHG-TV

Two local schools host donation drive for school staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools are partnering up to help our unsung heroes. Bay High School and Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City recently hosted a free yard sale for all Bay District Schools employees. Chautauqua staff said they received a number of household items over the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Family adopts longtime foster child

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family got a gift of a lifetime Sunday morning. The Phipps family welcomed the community to join in their foster daughter’s official adoption ceremony at One Life Church in Callaway. 3-year-old Bella came to the family more than two years ago. An attempt was...
CALLAWAY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

ReHouse Bay First-Time Homebuyer’s program on pause

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ReHouse Bay First Time Buyer’s purchasing program is on hold as of Monday. The program provides qualified buyers with grants ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 to buy their first home. The money for this specific program has nearly run out. After Hurricane Michael, Bay County and the City of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Police seek publics help in hit and run involving a school bus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a school bus. On Thursday, August 25 a Jackson County School bus was involved in a sideswipe collision...
SNEADS, FL

