Read full article on original website
Related
Former Lynn Haven mayor seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were so many alleged crimes going on in Lynn Haven that there is just no way for jurors to keep it all straight. That’s one of several arguments made by the legal team for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven. Anderson and James Finch, the owner of […]
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants weed companies to pay more for licenses
As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state “should charge these people more,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 26-28, 2022
Jessie Royster, 66, Marianna, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Myrick, 30, Marianna, Florida: Theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 35, Marianna, Florida: Resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. August 27, 2022. James Andino, 24, Auburndale, Florida: Trespass: Jackson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New limits on medical marijuana kick in for Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, medical marijuana patients throughout Florida now have new limits controlling how much medicine they can be prescribed. It’s part of a new emergency rule adopted by the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and advocates are worried the limits will drive more patients back to the black market.
msn.com
Florida citizens who were arrested as part of DeSantis' crackdown on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast ballots: report
Gov. DeSantis earlier this month announced that 20 individuals would be charged with voter fraud. Per The Guardian, several of the defendants said they were unaware they were ineligible to vote. The state's Amendment 4 restores voting rights to felons, but murder and felony sexual offenses aren't included. Nearly two...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies
The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
villages-news.com
The governor and other elected officials have failed us
If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
WJHG-TV
Two local schools host donation drive for school staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools are partnering up to help our unsung heroes. Bay High School and Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City recently hosted a free yard sale for all Bay District Schools employees. Chautauqua staff said they received a number of household items over the...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Woman Performs ‘Irish Jig’ During DUI Sobriety Test
A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after a newly released video from deputies shows her appearing to do an Irish jig during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows 38-year-old Amy Harrington’s sobriety
WJHG-TV
Family adopts longtime foster child
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family got a gift of a lifetime Sunday morning. The Phipps family welcomed the community to join in their foster daughter’s official adoption ceremony at One Life Church in Callaway. 3-year-old Bella came to the family more than two years ago. An attempt was...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
ReHouse Bay First-Time Homebuyer’s program on pause
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ReHouse Bay First Time Buyer’s purchasing program is on hold as of Monday. The program provides qualified buyers with grants ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 to buy their first home. The money for this specific program has nearly run out. After Hurricane Michael, Bay County and the City of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on new 87-acre Florida medical complex with ASC
Site work has begun on a new 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., that will include an ASC, facilities for orthopedic surgery and cardiology, a hospital, urgent care and primary care, according to an Aug. 29 report from the Panama City News Herald. The center is being built...
This Florida National Scenic Trail Has Been Called "Florida's Answer to the Appalachian Trail."
Hiking the Appalachian Trail is on the bucket list for many hikers. Many people love to embrace this type of natural challenge where one can travel through 14 states using their own two feet. Since the Trail begins in Georgia, some Floridians may miss out on the Appalachian Trail, unless they want to travel.
wtvy.com
Police seek publics help in hit and run involving a school bus
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a school bus. On Thursday, August 25 a Jackson County School bus was involved in a sideswipe collision...
Comments / 2