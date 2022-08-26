Little Debbie food wrappers help VB police arrest burglary suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Little Debbie food wrappers led Virginia Beach police to an arrest in a burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle case.

According to police, officers were called to Laskin Endodontics around 7:40 a.m. on August 15 for the report of an unsecured door.

52-year-old Troy Brink

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed that someone had entered the business. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed multiple items had been taken from the business, including food.

Officers then found a “trail” of Little Debbie food wrappers that led them to a concealed location where they found an individual who was in possession of the missing property.

Police say they also recovered items taken from a vehicle belonging to Sugar Plum Bakery.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Troy Brink of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with burglary, auto tampering, auto tampering-destruction, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

