Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal Of Case Seeking Release Of Prison Inmates Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
Attempt to strengthen California's concealed-carry gun law lacks support from lawmakers
SB 918 is the last big gun control bill in the California Capitol this year.
Comments / 0