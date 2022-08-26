Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball earns three-win sweep over Bishop Heelan
See the final point scored by the East High School volleyball team over Bishop Heelan. I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East, Sioux City North compete at Centennial tournament
ANKENY, Iowa – East fell to Urbandale 19-21, 21-8, 15-11 Saturday in Ankeny. Olivia Mentzer led East with seven kills. Carlee Jackson recorded 11 set assists and Ivy Mehlhaff recorded 14 digs. The Black Raiders also played West Des Moines Valley, 25-22, 25-21. Pleasant Valley 2, East 1: The...
SPORTS BRIEFS: Alexa Johnson lands GPAC soccer player of the week honors
SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced the first weekly honors of the 2022 women’s soccer season on Tuesday, which saw freshman forward Alexa Johnson earn GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts in Missouri this past weekend. The Spencer High School...
Sioux City Explorers end final regular-season road trip with win at Lake Country
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — With one week left to go in the regular-season, the Sioux City Explorers are coming home with a three-game lead in the wild card. The Explorers (46-47) are coming back to Sioux City after winning 10-4 Sunday over Lake Country, and they completed a 6-2 road trip that also included a five-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Leanne Williamson becomes South Dakota volleyball's winningest coach
VERMILLION, S.D. — On Sunday afternoon, University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson found herself receiving some surprising news following a five-set win over Missouri. Huddled together on the west side of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center floor, associate head coach Michael Runde informed Williamson and the team...
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City police investigate gun fired in downtown road rage incident
Sioux City Police investigate the scene of a reported shot-fired altercation at 1013 Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Sioux City police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men got into an argument, possibly as a result of a road rage incident, and a suspect took out a handgun and it discharged as he was trying to strike the victim with it. The victim was uninjured and did not press charges against the unknown assailant.
South Sioux City Public Library holding "Random Reads" events
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents looking for a new way to enjoy literature in a public setting are in luck. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the South Sioux City Public Library is holding a one-hour "Random Reads" event in its café. According to a press release, attendees can bring whatever reading materials they'd like to the get together and "read along" with one another.
Hawks
Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance
SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years. Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since...
Machine shop frame collapses in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Significant progress seen at site of new Woodbury County Jail
SIOUX CITY – The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
Ruth Woods
Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday over Labor Day week with relatives from California, Tennessee, Arizona and Bronson, Iowa. She will also visit with friends during the coffee hour after the morning service in the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 4.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.
WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment
Omaha Nation Public School teacher Brenda Hunter Murphy talks about the school's outdoor garden Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Macy, Nebraska. Lessons in the garden are designed to bring students closer to nature and the environment and to teach about traditional food and medicinal plants.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers embrace gay baseball player Solomon Bates
SIOUX CITY — Solomon Bates is just like every other baseball player who puts on a Sioux City Explorers uniform. The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Oak Hills, California, has a dream to make it to the big leagues, but his dream might differ in this way: Bates wants to become the first openly gay baseball player in Major League history.
Beatles memorabilia on display at Sioux City Public Museum
SIOUX CITY — Beatlemania is alive and well at the Sioux City Public Museum. The museum's "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," on display now through Nov. 27, provides a sense of just what a merchandizing bonanza the Fab Four were at the time of the British Invasion.
