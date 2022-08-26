Read full article on original website
Orange County investing $4.4 million to ensure all households have high-speed internet
With up to $4.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Orange County will ensure that all homes have access to high-speed internet. Currently, several rural residential properties – located in South Apopka and East Orange County – have no access to the modern fixed broadband infrastructure necessary to participate in online employment, education, telehealth opportunities, services, and more.
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: August 21st-27th
The Apopka Burglary Report for August 21st-27th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
Apopka rallies past Ocoee 13-12
It was a dark and stormy night in Apopka, and the Blue Darters were in peril of losing a winning streak that has stood the test of time. Bad weather seems to be the theme of this young season. Last week, Apopka's scheduled preseason game against Kissimmee was canceled because of inclement conditions. Then, the start of the game against the Ocoee Knights at Roger Williams Field on the campus of Apopka High School was delayed by about an hour because of the lightning threat, which seemed appropriate.
