The Associated Press

Cruz continues to punish Brewers in Pirates' 4-2 victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oneil Cruz can’t quite explain his uncanny success against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ rookie shortstop was at it again Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scoring the go-ahead run in a 4-2 victory. He also ended the game with a strong throw from second to complete a double play that thwarted Milwaukee’s ninth-inning comeback attempt. Cruz has six homers and 16 RBIs in 46 at-bats against the Brewers. He has five homers and 19 RBIs in 163 at-bats against everyone else. He hit a three-run homer against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in the Pirates’ 7-5 loss to the Brewers on Monday. “I can’t really point exactly to why I’m having so much success against this team and their pitching staff,” Cruz said through a translator. “I do know that I’ve got to give credit to just my hard work, how hard I work and just the homework that I’m doing on these pitchers.”
The Associated Press

Gordon's slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games. Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts. Kutter Crawford (3-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which has lost seven of nine.
