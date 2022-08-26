ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

30 in 15: Permian ready to add another historic chapter

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The season opener is almost here for head coach Jeff Ellison and the Permian Panthers as they begin what they hope is a long journey towards a deep playoff run.

For Ellison, he is looking forward to seeing what real games bring out of his players.

“Obviously there’s going to be some ups and downs in the season. I’m excited to see when things don’t go our way, how we’re going to react,” said Ellison. “It really tells you what type of team you have, but I like where we’re at right now.”

As always, the Panthers represent an illustrious program, further reinforced after the recent passing of Permian icons Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines .

Mojo’s history of winning resonates with the current team starting from the top of their roster.

“I just want to win games. I love winning. I hate losing,” said senior right guard Harris Sewell.

Sewell leads a massive Mojo offensive line and as the highest ranked lineman in Texas and one of the best linemen in country, he fielded numerous Division I scholarships before committing to Clemson .

However the focus for him and Permian is on this season and utilizing their combination of talent and experience.

“I think we have talent on both sides,” said Sewell who was elected one of Permian’s three team captains. “We are very close on defense right now and on offense, we have a bunch of guys that have a lot of experience and really know what they’re doing. I’m pretty excited about this year.”

Senior quarterback Rodney Hall is the man in the middle of Permian’s offense and he’ll once again be charged with getting the ball to a deep receiving corps.

“We have a lot of playmakers that, say I’m not having a good game, those playmakers are going to step up,” said Hall, another team captain. “We got Ja’Quan Richardson, Deonte Bass, Jyzaiyah Soliz I can trust them, throw them the ball I know they’re going to go get it.”

The defense is anchored in the back end by safety Bryce Woody who has emphasized the need for communication given who the Panthers are facing this year.

“The whole district has good receivers, so you have to have a good secondary out there,” said Woody, who is also a team captain. “We all play hard, we’re all loud, we all communicate real well, we’re all on the same page every play.”

Mojo wants to win their district and go further than the second round of the playoffs like they did last year.

In 2021, the Panthers went 8-4 overall and 4-2 in district play in the regular season. They opened the playoffs with a 56-28 win over El Paso Franklin before losing in the next round to Euless Trinity.

This year’s team has big goals, but Ellison believes if they stay focused on each day and their opponent each week, growth and success will follow.

“I like to see our progression. I like to see kids get better and if we’re doing those things, the wins, playoffs, those things follow with that,” said Ellison.

Permian begins their 2022 schedule on the road against Abilene on Friday.

