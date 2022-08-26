SALEM TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are looking for a woman and her two children who have been missing from Moscow, Wayne County, since mid-July. According to a release by State Police, 39-year-old Tanya Lea Winkler was reported missing on Monday morning after not being seen or heard from since July 17th at around 9:30 PM.

