Kid Captain picks song for first Hawkeye Wave
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season has selected the song that will play during the first Hawkeye Wave of 2022. Eli Belser, a 7-year-old from Elkader, has picked "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Besler was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO...
Iowa City to hold open house on the future of Southwest District
Iowa city — Iowa City officials will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The plan, first adopted in 2002, works on extending new infrastructure west of U.S. Highway 218. With completion drawing near, the city meeting will discuss housing, neighborhood development, parks, schools, infrastructure, transportation, commercial uses, and more. The open house also gives residents the opportunity to share their own thoughts and ideas. Two more public meetings are to be held in the future.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Davenport man claims $2 million lottery win; will split it with stepdad
A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize on Friday that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month earlier and plans to split the winnings with his stepfather. Ben Sanford said he had known since shortly after the July 29 drawing that...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Charges pending for driver injured in rollover crash in Linn County
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is injured and now facing potential charges after crashing their car in Linn County. On Sunday evening, around 7:30 pm, Linn County Deputies and first responders from Hiawatha arrived on the scene of a rollover crash at Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane.
First open house on Monday night to discuss CRCSD facilities master plan & bond vote
The first open house Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting over its facilities master plan and $312 million bond vote was held on Monday afternoon. The meeting started at Jefferson High School in the IMC at 4 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. The school is hosting three more...
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Iowa House Representative's visit Iowa City VA Medical Center
Eastern Iowa's two U.S. House Representative's spent parts of their day on Tuesday touring the Iowa City VA Medical Center along with a congressman from Illinois. This comes as both Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running for their second terms in congress. The two also made a stop at...
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley,...
2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night
Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
Investigation Underway into Death at Cedar Rapids Townhome UPDATE
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Cedar Rapids. Police say they found a man with serious stab injuries at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in 3000 block of J Street just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday. They say he died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting. In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560...
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village
It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
Eastern Iowa Airport to hold airport-wide Job Fair
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) staff announced they will coordinate an airport-wide job fair. A wide range of workers will be on hand to discuss job opportunities at CID including:. Representatives from airlines. Signature Flight Support. Rental Car Companies. Transportation Security Administration. Airport staff. The...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
