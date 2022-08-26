LA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Pick 3

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

Pick 4

5-3-6-2

(five, three, six, two)

Pick 5

3-8-8-4-1

(three, eight, eight, four, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

