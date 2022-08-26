ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Killeen's full-service trash returns on August 29

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Solid Waste division of the Public Works Department will start its full-service bulk trash collection on Aug. 29, as stated per press release. To combat a staffing shortage, the city had originally suspended curbside trash collection beginning the week of May 30 to help combat a staffing shortage and high turnover, according to the city.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Local plant swap digs it roots in Waco

WACO, Texas — Those Central Texas summers can be grueling and especially this summer. June and July saw almost no rain at all. Waco saw 35 straight days of 100 degree temperatures. So naturally, being a plant owner during that time is going to be a struggle. "Everything died...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Nolanville will finally get their free health clinic

NOLANVILLE, Texas — After years of waiting, Nolanville will finally see their much needed free health clinic finalized in March of 2023. The original completion date was set for 2021, but financial hardships along with the stress of the pandemic and weather disasters set them back. Today, the framing...
NOLANVILLE, TX
KCEN

Blast off into space at Temple's Outer Space Family Day

TEMPLE, Texas — Three, two, one! Blast off into space with the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum as they host an "Outer Space Family Day" on Sept. 3. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 315 W Avenue B, families are encouraged to come and learn about the wonders of our solar system.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week. Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20. Police also shared...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Water restrictions for City of Bellmead now lifted

BELLMEAD, Texas — All water restrictions for the City of Bellmead has been lifted Monday afternoon, according to a news release by the city. The city issued strict water restrictions since July 13 when a water well went down. It impacted outside water uses, closed the Brame Park splash pad and put residents on a schedule when it came to suing major appliances to even washing their car.
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Officiating shortage forces change to Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

BELLMEAD, Texas — The officiating shortage in Texas has now hit Central Texas, with three area games moved from Friday to Thursday due to a lack of available officials. That includes 6 Sports' Week 2 Game of the Week between Mart and Marlin. The game will now be played at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mart ISD Athletic Complex, immediately after the JV game.
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

These roads, exits to close in Waco this week

WACO, Texas — Heads up Waco divers. TxDOT will be closing some main lanes, frontage roads and exits because crews need to install signs along north and south I-35 main lanes. Crews plan to start closures Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. These closures include:. The far...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Petey's Snowcones to celebrate one year anniversary

TROY, Texas — A local snowcone food truck is coming up on its one year anniversary. Petey's Snow Cones is a food truck in the Temple and Troy with nearly 1,000 followers on Facebook. Pedro Benavidez and Elizabeth Guarjado had their lives changed when Pedro suffered a work incident where he lost his leg.
TROY, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint

BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

6 News launching Big 12 breakdown on 6+, streaming platforms

WACO, Texas — 6 News is expanding its coverage of college sports in Central Texas. Beginning Aug. 31st, join the Big 12 Breakdown, a look at the week in the Big 12 Conference and what to expect. The conversation will include the hometown Baylor Bears and will stream live from Waco.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco PD starting Police Athletic League

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
WACO, TX
