ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-0-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(four, zero, two; Lucky Sum: six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty) 05-08-14-17-19-25-32-34-35-36-37-45-51-55-60-61-62-67-75-77 (five, eight, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven) Match 4. 02-05-15-21 (two, five, fifteen, twenty-one) Mega Millions. 02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier:...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Sam Querrey retires after 1st-round loss | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 12 a.m. Sam Querrey will always remember his big victories over Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. He has not had time to process what he’ll miss most about being a professional tennis player. Heading into retirement has become a theme at the U.S. Open and Querrey, a 34-year-old Californian, played the last match of his career Tuesday night, losing to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-3 at Court 7 in the first round.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Former Sunday school teacher gets up to 109 years for rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said. Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014, The News & Observer reported.
BENSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
The Associated Press

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora. On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a residential area in Denver, police. Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a part at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver and, in Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near a supermarket, police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
TECUMSEH, NE
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing. The state’s Department of Education on Monday voiced “significant concerns” about the school system’s actions before, during and after the shootings of 17 people by Nikolas Cruz, a troubled former student who attacked the high school’s campus on Valentine’s Day in 2018. In a letter sent...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy