Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
16-20-28-32-40
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $314,500
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
16-20-28-32-40
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $314,500
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0