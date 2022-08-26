LCM (50m) As reported by Anne Lepesant. The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.

