2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table
LCM (50m) The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos
European Champ Hubert Kos Joins Stacked Group of IM Specialists at Arizona State
The Sun Devils already boast talented IM specialists such as Leon Marchand, Chase Kalisz, and Jay Litherland on campus training under coach Bob Bowman. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The lanes in Tempe, Arizona have gotten a little more crowded, with another international champion diving into Bob Bowman’s growing group...
Mio Narita Wins World Junior Title in 400 IM with Meet Record of 4:37.78
World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016) World Junior Record – 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022) World Jr Champ Record – 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019) Five days after breaking the meet record in the 400 IM at Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA), Japan’s Mio Narita took down another meet mark – this time in Lima, Peru at the FINA World Junior Championships.
Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode
Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming
U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
Why Are You Following a Crypto Account on Twitter? It Used to Be Ryan Lochte
The Twitter account formerly known as @ryanlochte is now promoting cryptocurrency and NFT markets to almost 1 million followers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few of our eagle-eyed readers noticed something unusual on their Twitter timelines of late: a flood of Tweets from a cryptocurrency hype machine. If...
David Popovici Going PRs in Workout Before World Jrs, Talks Dressel & 100Fr WR
Popovici isn't entering the meet with any expectations but did go best times in workout the other day, signaling that the Romanian may be in top form Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
Pieter Coetze Rips 52.95 100 Back, Setting New WJ Championship & African Records
World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022) World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) World Jr Champ Record – 53.37, Thomas Ceccon (2019) In the first semifinal of the boys’ 100m backstroke, South Africa’s Pieter Coetze blasted 52.95, not only qualifying first for the final but setting new championship and African records.
David Popovici Hits 47.07 Relay Lead-Off, Lowering His Own World Juniors CR
David Popovici lead off Romania’s gold-medal boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay in 47.07, setting a new championship record and giving the Romanians a lead they never relinquished. The 17-year-old 100 freestyle world record holder undercuts his own championship record, which he set at 47.37 leading off the prelims...
O’Callaghan, Crothers Earn Top Honors at 2022 Swimming Australia Awards
2022 represented a remarkable rise for Mollie O’Callaghan including winning 13 medals across the FINA World Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. World Champion Dolphins Mollie O’Callaghan and Rowan Crothers have capped their extraordinary 2022 campaigns with the top prizes at tonight’s 2022 Swimming Australia...
David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR
David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,873 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you are looking for a career in the sport of swimming or you are looking for a better job in swimming, we have the listings here. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,873 Swim Jobs.
Joseph Schooling Banned From Competition After Confessing to Cannabis Use
The Rio Olympic champion has been banned from international competition for the remainder of his mandatory service due to substance use protocols Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling has been banned from international competition for the remainder of his mandatory National Service (NS)...
David Popovici, Alexia Sotomayor Meet with Media Ahead of 2022 World Junior Champs
Click here to download an Excel sheet with events by swimmer. Romanian star David Popovici and Peruvian standout Alexia Sotomayor met with the media on Monday ahead of the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships beginning Tuesday in Lima. Popovici offered insight into his mentality following his 100 free world record...
Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales
In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ's an old friend and a swimming insider. Current photo via Parity. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Former Indonesian National Record Holder, Elysha Pribadi, Commits to Rutgers
Elysha Pribadi, former Indonesian National record holder in the 50-, 100-, and 200- SCM breastrokes, will attend Rutgers for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Elysha Pribadi. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college...
Grimes Pulls Off 1:51.46 200 BK, 1:53.93 200 FL, And 4:40.59 500 FR In One Session
SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “2022 Desert Invitational” On MeetMobile. This weekend, the Sandpipers of Nevada held a meet in short course yards, with all of the club’s top swimmers participating. One of the biggest standouts of the meet was 16-year-old Katie Grimes, who underwent a...
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Preview/Scratch Report
Fresh off her gold medal at the Jr Pan Pacs a few days ago, Japan's Mio Narita cruised to the top seed for the girls 400 IM final tonight with a 4:45.29. Stock photo via Jon Reiter. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long...
