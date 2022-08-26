NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and inured.

