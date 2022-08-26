Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
Parent's nightmare: Dad waited for teen daughter to come home from party: She never made it
NEW ORLEANS — A high school senior celebrated her 17th birthday and was killed two days later. Now, her family is pleading with whoever fired the fatal shot to come forward. According to NOPD, the teen was leaving a party Saturday night when someone started shooting. Haven Lodge was hit and she died at the hospital.
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
Search ongoing for homicide suspect in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide Saturday evening. Bogalusa Police have identified 20-year-old Dae'Von Gay as the suspect in this case. Gay is wanted as it is believed he is behind the shooting death a man near...
Mom angry son's killer sentenced as juvenile
NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and inured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey
NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night. JPSO responded to the incident before 9:00 p.m. on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue. According to police, a man was driving south on Destrehan Avenue when they lost control and hit a guardrail.
Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody
NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip
NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff
NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block...
Bogalusa mayor calls for calm after woman killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday
BOGALUSA, La. — A grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say several shots were fired at a house in the 1400 block of Main Street while multiple people were inside the home. According to Bogalusa Police,...
Nursing home residents crammed in to warehouse during Ida close to settlement with owner
NEW ORLEANS — A consortium of attorneys for some of the residents of seven nursing homes evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse for Hurricane Ida moved a step closer this week to settling a lawsuit against the homes and their owner, Bob Dean. “Last week, we successfully achieved a preliminary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A family's struggle: Their home is still gutted and it's causing a lot of issues
LAROSE, La. — There were 460,000 insurance claims statewide after Hurricane Ida, according to the Insurance Commissioner’s office. There were complaints on a little over 1 percent of them. That’s a small percentage, but a small percentage of a big number can still be a big number.
LSP investigating fatal Lafourche crash
LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
12-year-old arrested after video shows student waving gun outside of N.O. school bus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a gun incident involving a 12-year-old Akili Academy student. Videos posted on social media show two girls fighting on a bus after school on Friday. At some point, one of the girls gets off the bus at a bus stop and returns with what appears to be a gun in her hand.
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
He spent 36 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit
NEW ORLEANS — For more than 30 years an innocent man was held behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. On Thursday he was released. Sullivan Walter was convicted of forcible rape. He was arrested six weeks after the crime, and his arrest was based on one composite drawing of a photo lineup. Police didn’t once ask him for an alibi. At trial, he was found guilty based on witness testimony.
JPSO: Deputy shoots at suspect attempting to break into his unmarked car
NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot at a burglary suspect after he attempted to break into his unmarked car, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. It is not known at this time if the suspect was injured. The JPSO says a group of suspects burglarized vehicles...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0