ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Search ongoing for homicide suspect in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide Saturday evening. Bogalusa Police have identified 20-year-old Dae'Von Gay as the suspect in this case. Gay is wanted as it is believed he is behind the shooting death a man near...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Mom angry son's killer sentenced as juvenile

NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and inured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
WWL

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night. JPSO responded to the incident before 9:00 p.m. on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue. According to police, a man was driving south on Destrehan Avenue when they lost control and hit a guardrail.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody

NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip

NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WWL

Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff

NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

LSP investigating fatal Lafourche crash

LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.
LOCKPORT, LA
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

He spent 36 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit

NEW ORLEANS — For more than 30 years an innocent man was held behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. On Thursday he was released. Sullivan Walter was convicted of forcible rape. He was arrested six weeks after the crime, and his arrest was based on one composite drawing of a photo lineup. Police didn’t once ask him for an alibi. At trial, he was found guilty based on witness testimony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy