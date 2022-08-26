Read full article on original website
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
WKRC
Longtime fans give viewing advice for Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tuesday, August 30th marks five days from the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks. We spoke to longtime fans, David Hawk and Patricia Hinton of Maineville. They’ve been coming to the show since the 70’s and never missed a single one. Every year, they get...
WKRC
Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
WKRC
1 dead in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WKRC
Family pleads for leads 9 years after Brittany Stykes' murder
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday marked nine years since Brittany Stykes was found murdered along the side of a Brown County highway and her family is determined to make sure her case does not remain cold for much longer. On August 28, 2013, a pregnant Stykes was headed to...
WKRC
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Suspect in 33-year-old murder found not guilty in Gallatin County
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man charged with a 1989 murder was acquitted by a Gallatin County jury Monday. The jury only deliberated about three hours before finding Shawn Satchwell not guilty. Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins was found shot to death in a trailer in 1989, and until 2020, his...
WKRC
Postal Service not giving out free at-home COVID-19 tests due to cut funding
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You may want to order the last of your free at-home COVID-19 tests. The US Postal Service is cutting them off due to a stop in funding. The free tests are expected to be discontinued as part of the need to stockpile the tests, but you may be able to order them again in the near future, according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, if more funding is released if there is a COVID-19 surge in the fall.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WKRC
2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
WKRC
Former Reds pitcher arrested for drunk driving charge
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A well-known former Reds player faced a local judge Monday on a drunk driving charge. Tom Browning pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994. He was in court in Brown County following his Friday night arrest in Georgetown. Police say he drove off the...
WKRC
Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
WKRC
Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
WKRC
Solutions for common knee problems that cause pain, falls for many
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say as more of us are living longer, a common knee problem is causing a lot more pain and falls for many people. It is a common knee problem, especially in those with arthritis—a feeling that you never know when your knee is going to give out when you step on it.
WKRC
Hamilton family's doorbell cam reportedly shows man trying to kidnap their daughter
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton man is in custody after, police say, he was caught on video trying to kidnap a child. The six-year-old girl's family says they have the evidence thanks to their Ring doorbell camera. On Tuesday, the little girl was taking out the garbage when 33-year-old...
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
