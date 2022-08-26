CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You may want to order the last of your free at-home COVID-19 tests. The US Postal Service is cutting them off due to a stop in funding. The free tests are expected to be discontinued as part of the need to stockpile the tests, but you may be able to order them again in the near future, according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, if more funding is released if there is a COVID-19 surge in the fall.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO