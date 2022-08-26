ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WKRC

Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
WKRC

Postal Service not giving out free at-home COVID-19 tests due to cut funding

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You may want to order the last of your free at-home COVID-19 tests. The US Postal Service is cutting them off due to a stop in funding. The free tests are expected to be discontinued as part of the need to stockpile the tests, but you may be able to order them again in the near future, according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, if more funding is released if there is a COVID-19 surge in the fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Reds pitcher arrested for drunk driving charge

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A well-known former Reds player faced a local judge Monday on a drunk driving charge. Tom Browning pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994. He was in court in Brown County following his Friday night arrest in Georgetown. Police say he drove off the...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Solutions for common knee problems that cause pain, falls for many

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say as more of us are living longer, a common knee problem is causing a lot more pain and falls for many people. It is a common knee problem, especially in those with arthritis—a feeling that you never know when your knee is going to give out when you step on it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH

