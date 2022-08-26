Read full article on original website
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Dismal Second Quarter
Baidu’s Website Traffic Trends signal that the technology giant may report weak second-quarter results. However, possible growth catalysts secure Baidu’s long-term trajectory. Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on August 30, before the market opens. Baidu specializes in...
Ammunition Stocks are Set to Rise. Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Could Benefit.
Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
EV stocks have underperformed this year due to higher battery and other component costs. EV makers and battery manufacturers are aggressively ramping up capacity, which should drive down costs and support mass adoption. Regardless of regulatory support and strong demand, EV stocks have underperformed this year. For context, Tesla stock...
Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession.
Crypto Hacks and Potential Solutions: Interview with Analog’s Chief Architect Victor Young
We sat down with Victor Young, the Founder and Chief Architect of Analog – a layer-0 blockchain, to get his perspective on the growing challenge of crypto hacks, why they happen, and what can be done to make blockchains and exchanges safer. More than $1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency...
Five-star analyst Gurjit Kambo is bullish on these two asset managers
Today, we look at two stocks from the asset management sector backed by analyst Gurjit Kambo. Analyst Gurjit Kambo rates stocks from the financial sector in the UK, the U.S., and the German markets, focusing on asset management and wealth management stocks – here are two stocks he’s focused on in recent months.
Hikma Pharmaceutical: a stock to hold for the long term?
The shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals company have fallen around 30% this month – is this an opportunity?. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (GB:HIK) shares started a downward trend after it reported its interim results for 2022 on August 4 – but the stock might offer a decent option for longer-term investors.
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
Zendesk’s investor, Light Street Capital, is proposing an alternate plan to stay independent instead of being taken over by private equity firms. Light Street says the $10.2 billion proposal is too low. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Zendesk’s (ZEN) investor Light Street Capital Management LLC has proposed a strategic alternative. The...
Here’s How PM Stock Remains Resilient despite Shaky Trading Conditions
Philip Morris is currently being exposed to macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Yet, the company’s results remain robust on a Pro-forma basis, with management’s outlook improving for 2022. Phillip Morris’ (PM) resilient business model once again demonstrated its ability to generate strong results, powered by an inelastic product category...
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
3 Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Rating a Strong Buy
Given the current market uncertainty, investors may find refuge in value investments or dividend stocks. Join Ari Gutman in today’s segment as he shares what 3 dividend stocks analysts are currently rating as ‘Strong Buys!’
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
A corporate insider has bought $23.77 million worth of NSIT stock so far in August. The insider’s move has also spiked investors’ interest in the stock, which is down 14.2% year-to-date. San Francisco-based investment company ValueAct Capital, which owns more than 10% shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), has...
Will Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rebound on Plans to Boost Organic Growth?
Disney’s latest initiatives should brighten up its prospects and provide support to its beaten-down stock, which has crashed 27.2% so far this year. Let’s learn more about the company’s recent moves. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is firing on all cylinders to accelerate organic growth by boosting...
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
Today, ChargePoint reported Fiscal Q2 results that disappointed analysts in terms of earnings, but the rest of the report offset the negative earnings surprise. The end result was a modest post-earnings rally. Also, despite the company’s losses, analysts are moderately bullish on the stock. After market close today, ChargePoint...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Today’s list of pre-market movers includes only gainers. The list comprises AVID, WEBR, SPR, TAL, and EDU stocks. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) topped...
Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential
There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets...
British stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
Traders return after yesterday’s bank holiday – here’s what you need to know. Stock traders in London are returning from holiday today, following losses in Europe on Monday – and still processing the fallout from Friday’s bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to follow through with interest rate rises even if they “bring some pain to households and businesses”.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
Best Buy is scheduled to deliver fiscal Q2 2023 results. Management has already warned of soft financial Q2 results due to the challenging macro environment. Best Buy (BBY) is scheduled to report financial results for the fiscal Q2 2023 on August 30, 2022, ending on July 30, 2022. In the quarter, the company faced a challenging macro environment as high inflation hurt consumer spending power. Overall customer demand within the consumer electronics sector was also weak, which is expected to negatively affect financial results. TipRanks’ website traffic tool hints at mixed earnings from the retail technology player.
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
What are analyst predicting about the stock share price after Dell’s departure?. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) spokesperson Mike Siemienas confirmed on Saturday, August 27th, that the U.S. computer company discontinued all operations in Russia after closing its offices in mid-August. The firm is a vital supplier of servers...
