Erin Gemmell’s 53.73 Anchor Leads U.S. to Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018) In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.
HONOLULU, HI
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table

HONOLULU, HI
Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode

Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos

LCM (50m) As reported by Anne Lepesant. The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
HONOLULU, HI
David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR

David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini Marries Matteo Giunta in Venice

Federica Pellegrini, who retired from competitive swimming in December, has married her long-time coach and boyfriend Matteo Giunta. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italy’s most famous swimmer, Federica Pellegrini, tied the knot on Saturday. She married her former coach, Matteo Giunta, outside of the church of...
Legends Headline Inaugural Swimming Australia Hall of Fame Class

5 legends become the first to be celebrated in the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inductees unveiled at... Current photo via Giusy Cisale. Five legends of the pool have become the first to be celebrated as part of the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inaugural inductees unveiled at last night’s Swimming Australia Awards.
David Popovici Going PRs in Workout Before World Jrs, Talks Dressel & 100Fr WR

Popovici isn't entering the meet with any expectations but did go best times in workout the other day, signaling that the Romanian may be in top form Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Preview/Scratch Report

There are no scratches to report for tonight’s finals session. Tonight’s finals session will be heavy on semifinals since it’s the first night of the meet. That being said, we’ll still have finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, and the boys 4×100 free and girls 4×200 free relays. Starting with the 400 free, Brazil’s Stephan Steverink had a good swim this morning, speeding to the top seed for finals with a 3:50.24. While Steverink looked strong this morning, this is a tight field, seeing both Turkey’s Batuhan Filiz and Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu swimming 3:51s this morning. Spain’s Carlos Garach Benito, Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, and Italians Filippo Bertoni and Alessandro Ragaini all swimming 3:52s.
Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales

In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ's an old friend and a swimming insider. Current photo via Parity. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Top 5 Boys’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack

David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.
