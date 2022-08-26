There are no scratches to report for tonight’s finals session. Tonight’s finals session will be heavy on semifinals since it’s the first night of the meet. That being said, we’ll still have finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, and the boys 4×100 free and girls 4×200 free relays. Starting with the 400 free, Brazil’s Stephan Steverink had a good swim this morning, speeding to the top seed for finals with a 3:50.24. While Steverink looked strong this morning, this is a tight field, seeing both Turkey’s Batuhan Filiz and Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu swimming 3:51s this morning. Spain’s Carlos Garach Benito, Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, and Italians Filippo Bertoni and Alessandro Ragaini all swimming 3:52s.

