Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Heilman Throws Down 51.71 Fly Split as U.S. Breaks 4×100 Medley Jr Pan Pac Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012) Podium:. United States – 3:36.65. Australia – 3:36.96. Japan – 3:40.35. In the...
swimswam.com
Erin Gemmell’s 53.73 Anchor Leads U.S. to Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018) In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.
swimswam.com
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table
LCM (50m) The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
swimswam.com
Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode
Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Olympic Silver Medalist Jack McLoughlin Retires from Competitive Swimming
Jack McLoughlin won an Olympic silver medal in the 400 free at the Tokyho Olympic Games in what would become the last meet of his storied career. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Australian Olympic swimmer Jack McLoughlin has announced his retirement from the sport after a year away. After...
swimswam.com
WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos
LCM (50m) As reported by Anne Lepesant. The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR
David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
swimswam.com
World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini Marries Matteo Giunta in Venice
Federica Pellegrini, who retired from competitive swimming in December, has married her long-time coach and boyfriend Matteo Giunta. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italy’s most famous swimmer, Federica Pellegrini, tied the knot on Saturday. She married her former coach, Matteo Giunta, outside of the church of...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Legends Headline Inaugural Swimming Australia Hall of Fame Class
5 legends become the first to be celebrated in the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inductees unveiled at... Current photo via Giusy Cisale. Five legends of the pool have become the first to be celebrated as part of the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inaugural inductees unveiled at last night’s Swimming Australia Awards.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Going PRs in Workout Before World Jrs, Talks Dressel & 100Fr WR
Popovici isn't entering the meet with any expectations but did go best times in workout the other day, signaling that the Romanian may be in top form Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Preview/Scratch Report
There are no scratches to report for tonight’s finals session. Tonight’s finals session will be heavy on semifinals since it’s the first night of the meet. That being said, we’ll still have finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, and the boys 4×100 free and girls 4×200 free relays. Starting with the 400 free, Brazil’s Stephan Steverink had a good swim this morning, speeding to the top seed for finals with a 3:50.24. While Steverink looked strong this morning, this is a tight field, seeing both Turkey’s Batuhan Filiz and Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu swimming 3:51s this morning. Spain’s Carlos Garach Benito, Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, and Italians Filippo Bertoni and Alessandro Ragaini all swimming 3:52s.
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales
In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ's an old friend and a swimming insider. Current photo via Parity. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Grimes Pulls Off 1:51.46 200 BK, 1:53.93 200 FL, And 4:40.59 500 FR In One Session
SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “2022 Desert Invitational” On MeetMobile. This weekend, the Sandpipers of Nevada held a meet in short course yards, with all of the club’s top swimmers participating. One of the biggest standouts of the meet was 16-year-old Katie Grimes, who underwent a...
swimswam.com
David Popovici, Alexia Sotomayor Meet with Media Ahead of 2022 World Junior Champs
Click here to download an Excel sheet with events by swimmer. Romanian star David Popovici and Peruvian standout Alexia Sotomayor met with the media on Monday ahead of the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships beginning Tuesday in Lima. Popovici offered insight into his mentality following his 100 free world record...
swimswam.com
Top 5 Boys’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack
David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Highlights/Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The first night of the 2022 World Junior Championships is in the books, so let’s take a look at today’s action. We saw 4 Championship Records go down today, an impressive tally, considering so many “major” swimming countries have sat out of these World Junior Championships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Former Indonesian National Record Holder, Elysha Pribadi, Commits to Rutgers
Elysha Pribadi, former Indonesian National record holder in the 50-, 100-, and 200- SCM breastrokes, will attend Rutgers for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Elysha Pribadi. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college...
swimswam.com
Ikee Wins 50 Free, Honda Posts 1:54 200 Fly At JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japanese Intercollegiate Swimming Championships began this week with the nation’s top universities vying for the overall team trophy and bragging rights as the top swimming school. With one day of racing remaining, Nihon University leads the men’s teams in overall points while Chukyo University is...
swimswam.com
Pieter Coetze Rips 52.95 100 Back, Setting New WJ Championship & African Records
World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022) World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) World Jr Champ Record – 53.37, Thomas Ceccon (2019) In the first semifinal of the boys’ 100m backstroke, South Africa’s Pieter Coetze blasted 52.95, not only qualifying first for the final but setting new championship and African records.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.
Comments / 0