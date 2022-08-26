2024 | 6-8 Wing | Syndicate (EYBL) & Hillcrest Prep (AZ) Asemota recently committed to Baylor over the likes of Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State, and more. He is Baylor’s first commit of their 2024 recruiting class. Scott Drew already has a solid 2023 recruiting class en route to Waco, which contains Ja’Kobe Walter and Miro Little. Asemota saw his stock rise in the past year after standing out with Hillcrest (AZ) & The Syndicate (EYBL). He was being recruited by a plethora of high major programs before ultimately committing to Baylor.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO