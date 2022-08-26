Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Matchup between Marlin and Mart moved to Thursday
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm...
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Cancels Events Due to Weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen ISD campuses have notified parents that all middle school football games for the evening have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. This decision was also posted under Killeen ISD social media.
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
fox44news.com
Belton ISD to break ground on new elementary school
BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belton Independent School District’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school will be taking place this Thursday. The district said on Monday that the school is currently called “Elementary #12”. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at...
fox44news.com
Killeen Chamber CEO/President to retire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is saying goodbye to CEO/President John Crutchfield III after 18 years. The Chamber said on Monday that Crutchfield’s final day will be on Wednesday, August 31. He is the winner of the Good Neighbor Award, and the Association of the United States Army Award – among other professional achievements.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
fox44news.com
Temple ISD’s Dr. Bobby Ott named finalist for State Superintendent of the Year
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple ISD announced Tuesday that Dr. Bobby Ott has been named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year. He was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in July. The Texas Association of School Boards included Dr. Ott as one of five finalists....
madehoops.com
Jason Asemota Commits To Baylor
2024 | 6-8 Wing | Syndicate (EYBL) & Hillcrest Prep (AZ) Asemota recently committed to Baylor over the likes of Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State, and more. He is Baylor’s first commit of their 2024 recruiting class. Scott Drew already has a solid 2023 recruiting class en route to Waco, which contains Ja’Kobe Walter and Miro Little. Asemota saw his stock rise in the past year after standing out with Hillcrest (AZ) & The Syndicate (EYBL). He was being recruited by a plethora of high major programs before ultimately committing to Baylor.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design.
fox44news.com
Central Bell County Back to School Bash
NOLANVILLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue has turned it up a degree with their back-to-school bash. Volunteer fire fighters hosted members of the community for games inside the station along with a visit...
fox44news.com
Temple ISD Superintendent A Finalist for TASB Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bobby Ott is one of five public school administrators selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Local plant swap digs it roots in Waco
WACO, Texas — Those Central Texas summers can be grueling and especially this summer. June and July saw almost no rain at all. Waco saw 35 straight days of 100 degree temperatures. So naturally, being a plant owner during that time is going to be a struggle. "Everything died...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KWTX
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
fox44news.com
Women of Distinction Luncheon
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hundreds of people in the community went to the Women of Distinction Luncheon to celebrate six years of Esther’s Closet and learn more about how to empower one another in the community. Esther’s Closet gives women workforce training opportunities and professional clothes to...
Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman
Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday relating to the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.
