Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
For more than a year, an ambulance driver from Wellington has been pushing for the arrest of what he calls a road rage driver in a deadly crash. A crash happened back in April 2021 along Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach and Broward County line. Prosecutors charged Gregory Lowe...
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs. Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She may also have a gray, long-haired Chihuahua with her. If you have any information or know the...
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun was empty, West Palm Beach police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Emerald Isle apartments in the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard.
St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team investigates suspicious item
Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive. Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County...
Man drags police officer during traffic stop: ‘I’m scared of cops’
A Port St. Lucie police officer suffered minor injuries when he pulled over a man accused of having drugs. The incident occurred on Saturday just before 8:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station near Cherry Hill and Southwest Tulip Avenue. Body camera video shows a Port St. Lucie police officer...
Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging cars at dealership near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership. The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video...
Man killed in industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach
One man died following an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Melaluca Lane. The sheriff's office said a 70,000-pound commercial dump truck was backing up on a private unpaved...
PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials on Monday identified the victims as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso. Detectives said the victims were fishing with other family members near the S-10A...
Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot
Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton. According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen. The victim...
Police arrest man wearing ballistic vest after suspicious package found
Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday, forcing several nearby residents out of their homes. Police were called to a traffic crash just after 4 p.m. at the 1000 block of Prineville Street, Port St. Lucie...
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, the road-rage incident involved two vehicles near the Palm Beach Outlets at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a...
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach. At 7:51 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, 911 operators received a possible drowning call at Springhill Suites Hotel at 2437 Metrocentre Blvd. East. An unconscious 5-year-old boy had been pulled...
Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge
A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for a Lake Worth Beach woman whose body was discovered earlier this month in Ocean Ridge. Cassidy Craig, 18, was reported missing on Aug. 11. The next day her body was found in a vacant lot along Ocean Avenue by a man who was walking his dog, according to detectives with the Ocean Ridge Police Department.
76% of homicides in Florida involve gun, stats show
Community advocates against gun violence reacted to President Joe Biden's new plan to reduce crime announced Tuesday. The big takeaway from local community liaisons and advocates is that there is no plan that is one size fits all. Data gathered by Everytown for Gun Safety shows that 76% of all...
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County. A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road before 2 p.m. Sunday when, for reasons unknown, two men entered the water, went into distress, went underwater and did not resurface, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.
DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a restaurant in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at 2nd Street Bistro. He was expected to be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Scripps Only Content 2022.
New Port St Lucie solid waste pick-up starts in one week
It's been a long summer of missed garbage and recycling pick-ups for people in Port St Lucie. The city nears the end of its contract with Waste Pro and it's just one week from the launch of its replacement, FCC Environmental Services. Monday, the city and staff with FCC held...
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year. Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11. The lucky winner chose to receive...
Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach
On Sunday night, Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach received its first turtle patient since April. The turtle, named Percy, is suffering from a neurological condition possibly caused by toxic algae blooms. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea...
