Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs. Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She may also have a gray, long-haired Chihuahua with her. If you have any information or know the...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Martin County, FL
wflx.com

Man killed in industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach

One man died following an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Melaluca Lane. The sheriff's office said a 70,000-pound commercial dump truck was backing up on a private unpaved...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton

Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials on Monday identified the victims as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso. Detectives said the victims were fishing with other family members near the S-10A...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot

Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton. According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen. The victim...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, the road-rage incident involved two vehicles near the Palm Beach Outlets at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for a Lake Worth Beach woman whose body was discovered earlier this month in Ocean Ridge. Cassidy Craig, 18, was reported missing on Aug. 11. The next day her body was found in a vacant lot along Ocean Avenue by a man who was walking his dog, according to detectives with the Ocean Ridge Police Department.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
wflx.com

76% of homicides in Florida involve gun, stats show

Community advocates against gun violence reacted to President Joe Biden's new plan to reduce crime announced Tuesday. The big takeaway from local community liaisons and advocates is that there is no plan that is one size fits all. Data gathered by Everytown for Gun Safety shows that 76% of all...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, just north of Broward County. A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road before 2 p.m. Sunday when, for reasons unknown, two men entered the water, went into distress, went underwater and did not resurface, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a restaurant in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at 2nd Street Bistro. He was expected to be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Scripps Only Content 2022.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

New Port St Lucie solid waste pick-up starts in one week

It's been a long summer of missed garbage and recycling pick-ups for people in Port St Lucie. The city nears the end of its contract with Waste Pro and it's just one week from the launch of its replacement, FCC Environmental Services. Monday, the city and staff with FCC held...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery

A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year. Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11. The lucky winner chose to receive...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

On Sunday night, Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach received its first turtle patient since April. The turtle, named Percy, is suffering from a neurological condition possibly caused by toxic algae blooms. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea...
JUNO BEACH, FL

