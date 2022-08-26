Read full article on original website
150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States
A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
As hopes for trapped miners fade, Mexican policies are blamed for reviving dangerous mining
MEXICO CITY — As hopes faded of rescuing 10 men trapped in a flooded Mexican coal mine, evidence mounted that the current administration’s populist policies have driven the revival of the dangerous, primitive mines that continue claiming lives. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador enacted a plan two years...
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Horrifying Photos And Videos Capture The Utter Devastation Of Pakistan’s “Monster Monsoon” Floods That Have Already Killed Nearly 1,000 People
"Pakistan is living through a serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade."
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
NBC News
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding
About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
'I Couldn't Afford A Home In The U.S., So I Moved To Mexico'
Aside from high costs and safety concerns, I just really am happier and prefer the quality of life abroad.
Man fined thousands after becoming the first person convicted of illegally climbing Uluru
A Victorian man has become the first person to be fined for scaling Uluru since a blanket climbing ban for the sacred rock came into action in 2019. ABC News reports that Simon Day was found guilty of walking or riding the landmark and entering a restricted area at the Alice Springs Local Court.
Relative of dead children found in New Zealand suitcases is in South Korea, police say
A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said.According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure.Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.However, the South Korean police reportedly have no authority at present to track down the woman’s whereabouts...
Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash
A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
India monsoon flash floods kill at least 40 as bridges collapse and homes are washed away in devastating mudslides
AT LEAST 40 people have been killed after Northern India was hit by catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Relentless monsoon rains have submerged hundreds of villages, triggering devastating mudslides that swept homes, cars and locals away. The death toll has continued to rise over the last three days, while dangerous...
The Weather Channel
Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected
Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
