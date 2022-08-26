Read full article on original website
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
NBC Sports
Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade
The Lakers’ situation is pretty clear: They would like to trade Russell Westbrook before the season starts (ideally before training camp). However, other teams want sweeteners to take him (and his $47 million contract), and because of their very limited trade assets, the Lakers don’t want to put all their eggs in a basket that doesn’t make them title contenders. Put simply, the Lakers don’t want to trade the last two first-round picks under their control this decade (2027 and 2029) just to be a good playoff team — they will do it for a shot at a ring.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury
The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
NBC Sports
Westbrook, Beverley reportedly talked since becoming Laker teammates
Don’t expect everyone to be BFFs and dancing around like it’s a Kendrick Lamar concert, but when it comes to the chemistry questions surrounding the Lakers roster, expect a detente by the time training camp starts in late September. One example of that: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley...
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks not dead, deal changes without Barrett
RJ Barrett is out as a potential part of a New York Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell, and there are $120 million reasons for that. That doesn’t mean the idea of a Mitchell trade to the Knicks is dead, the sides are just not on the same page with what a deal would look like.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
NBC Sports
Does Steph have bars? Warriors star drops golf-themed freestyle
Steph Curry can do it all. At a charity golf tournament on Monday, Curry grabbed the microphone and spit a freestyle rap as one golfer prepared for a tee shot. “I don’t know why I have the mic. All I want to do is see Kelly’s ball take flight,” Curry rapped. “Is he really good at golf? Nobody knows. I don’t know how this is going to go.”
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Watch Robinson Jr. return to Commanders’ facility after shooting
Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn. Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But...
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
NBC Sports
Steelers to acquire Jesse Davis from Vikings
The Steelers are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line. According to a report from NFL Media, the Vikings are trading Jesse Davis to the Steelers. Minnesota will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for Davis. Davis signed with the Vikings in March after...
NBC Sports
Broncos cut five, including Bless Austin, in addition to making Sam Martin’s departure official
The Broncos made official the termination of punter Sam Martin‘s contract. He declined a pay cut, and the Broncos decided to go with Corliss Waitman. The NFL’s personnel report also lists five other players who the team waived Monday. The Broncos cut defensive back Blessuan Austin, linebacker Jeremiah...
NBC Sports
Eagles reportedly releasing veteran at shaky safety position
When the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran Jaquiski Tartt back in June, fans hoped it would shore up one of the shakiest positions on the team. It didn’t work like that. As the Eagles whittle their roster down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they are releasing Tartt, according to veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan.
NBC Sports
Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend
The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
NBC Sports
Broncos cut punter Sam Martin after he refuses pay cut
Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years...
NBC Sports
Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season
It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set. Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field. There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple...
NBC Sports
Dolphins release former Patriots running back
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.
NBC Sports
Packers cut Ty Summers
A lot of players will be losing their jobs over the next few days as teams drop to 53 players and the Packers have gotten the ball rolling on their cuts. According to multiple reports, the Packers waived linebacker Ty Summers on Sunday. Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick who...
